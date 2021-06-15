Why this wildcard option could be a stroke of transfer genius for Nottingham Forest: Opinion

Make no mistake about it, this summer is big for Nottingham Forest and Chris Hughton after the season they’ve just had.

The Reds laboured to safety in the Sky Bet Championship with a few games to spare as many people let out a collective sigh of relief in the process. Job done some would say.

But in reality, securing that status was only the beginning of what is a huge task for the former Norwich City and Newcastle United boss.

His mission now is to turn this Forest side from second tier also rans into a squad that has the cohesive mentality to go the distance in the race for a top six place.

Thankfully for Hughton, the summer transfer window offers him the perfect opportunity to take stock of the situation and most importantly assess his options in what is expected to be one of the most competitive markets in recent memory.

With clubs still very much ailing following the negative financial impacts that were caused by the ongoing pandemic, more and more of what could be termed as ‘wildcard’ options are appealing to clubs higher up the pyramid as they look to keep costs low.

Indeed Forest themselves have been linked with one of these such targets, with Football Insider recently reporting that the club are eyeing a move for Brighton and Hove Albion forward Ryan Longman.

The 20-year-old is a name that will be more familiar to supporters of an AFC Wimbledon persuasion than that of Brighton, as it was with the Dons in the season just gone that he got his big break at senior level.

A versatile forward who can play wide or centrally, Longman went on to make 50 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Bet League One outfit and rarely looked out of his depth as he bagged an impressive nine goals.

It is therefore easy to see why clubs such as Forest are interested in signing this pacey attacker, as he offers Hughton the option to start him wide on the flanks or straight down the middle as part of a front two.

His age also sets the standard for what the Reds may be looking to build over the next few years, with the club seemingly being keen to harvest up young talent as they look to build for the future.

There may be some reservations over this potential move because Longman hasn’t been in the senior game for many years but it just shows how well he played at Wimbledon, with Forest being one of a cluster of Championship clubs that are said to be eying the player.

The Brighton man is by no means a rough diamond and he could well be the wildcard option that Hughton needs in order to convince many that he can work the transfer market to both he and the club’s advantage this summer.