Why this West Brom transfer coup could give them the advantage in the race for promotion: Opinion

West Bromwich Albion have been bringing a whole new meaning to their ‘Boing Boing Baggies’ song in recent years.

The Midlands outfit have bounced between both the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League and are yet to find the right formula to keep them in the top flight for a longer period of time.

They now find themselves back in the second tier after their recent relegation and will be looking to take another step towards the big time with a new man at the helm.

Frenchman Valerien Ismael has arrived from Barnsley as a successor to ‘Big’ Sam Allardyce and has been immediately tasked with hitting the promotion trail in his first campaign at the Hawthorns.

His first priority is to formulate a squad that is capable of securing that lofty goal that has been set by the board and it appears that he already has a potential signing between the crosshairs.

Namely one Alex Mowatt, his captain from his time at Oakwell last term, who Albion are said to be close to snaring away from Yorkshire for next to nothing.

#wba transfer news: New head coach Valérien Ismaël is close to making Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt his first signing. Barring any unexpected late hitches, Mowatt will have a medical later this week and sign on a free transfer — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 29, 2021

The 26-year-old is out of contract today and now looks set to follow his former mentor south to the Midlands in a move that is sure to make many sit up and take notice of this latest West Brom revolution.

He not only brings a wealth of experience to the table but also a very real creative threat after scoring eight and assisting seven in a red shirt last season.

It is this level of quality that could give the Baggies the edge they need in their latest quest for promotion, with Mowatt bringing a new skill set that the likes of Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore do not possess.

The former Leeds United man can unlock the door to a new creative spark that the Hawthorns hasn’t seen for quite some time in the centre of the park.

With a stylish manager at the helm and the prospect of one of the Championship’s most sought after players arriving imminently, things are looking up for the Baggies as they prepare to go again at the start of a new era.