Why this West Brom import could be destined for the scrap heap come the summer: Comment

West Bromwich Albion have significantly strengthened their squad this term with Slaven Bilic having delved into the transfer market on many an occasion, since taking over the reins at the Hawthorns last summer.

One player who arrived in the Midlands amidst big expectations is Danish striker Kenneth Zohore, with the 26-year-old arriving for a substantial fee from Championship rivals Cardiff City.

Something of a dynamic target man, Zohore was widely expected to provide the fire power to propel the Baggies to Premier League promotion this term after the club missed out in such cruel circumstances last season.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, things quite simply haven’t gone his way, with the towering forward having struggled for both fitness and consistency since arriving at the club this term.

It is perhaps his injury problems which have put paid to the player making a lasting impact for the Baggies, with the striker having missed a handful of games this term due to a calf injury he picked up earlier in the campaign.

After returning to full fitness, Zohore quite simply hasn’t lived up to expectations under Bilic, often cutting a forlorn figure up top when handed a chances to impress by his manager, thus seeing him fall behind Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin in the striking pecking order.

With only five goals to his name this term, the player is a long way away from the heights he hit during his time at Cardiff City, with the striker having netted an impressive 24 goals in just 63 starts during his time in South Wales.

Aside from his form potentially affecting his long-term future at the Hawthorns, Zohore must surely be wary of his chances of making the Danish national squad diminishing, particularly with the player having so far failed to have been handed an international cap as of yet.

With the Baggies seemingly destined for the Premier League, Bilic can not afford to have passengers within his ranks, meaning that an end of season turnover of the squad could well be likely for the Midlands based club.

As the season gradually ticks down, Zohore will no doubt be keen to make up for lost time between now and then end of the campaign as he seeks to ensure that his spell with the Baggies won’t be short lived.

If his form continues to suffer after such a slow start to his West Brom career, he could well end up on the scrap heap this summer.