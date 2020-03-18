Why this unsung Birmingham City hero is the cog which holds everything together for Pep Clotet: Comment

A product of Dynamo Zagreb’s famed academy which has produced the likes of Luka Modric and Ante Ćorić to name a few over the years, Ivan Sunjic arrived at Birmingham City this summer with the weight of expectation pressed on his shoulders.

A sizable transfer fee and blossoming reputation arguably put paid to any hope of the 23-year-old being given sufficient time to settle in to his surroundings after swapping his homeland for the hustle and bustle of the Midlands.

Moving from a slow-paced league such as the first division in Croatia to the full throttle style of the Championship is a transition that any player would take some getting used too if they, like Sunjic, had never set foot away from the country of their birth during their playing career.

Sunjic however was a necessary purchase for the Blues this summer, with Pep Clotet quickly identifying that a midfield ‘general’ was the missing part of his Birmingham City jigsaw, thus seeing the Croat slot into the engine room alongside Gary Gardner this term.

Tough in the tackle and alert to making vital interceptions, Sunjic largely does the dirty work for what is well organised Birmingham side under the guidance of Clotet, often disrupting the opposition’s play by committing tactical fouls in key areas of the field in order for his teammates to regroup.

When in possession on the other hand, Sunjic recognizes that his role is not that of a deep-lying playmaker, but of a ball winner who simply wins the ball back before passing it on to more of his technically gifted teammates such as Jude Bellingham or Jeremie Bela.

His experience of playing in both domestic and European competition for his former club certainly sees him stand out from the rest in defensive situations, with Sunjic often dropping a few yards to act as a shield in front of the back four in order to screen against any passes which his opponents look to put through to their strikers.

Often criticized earlier in the season by the St Andrew’s faithful for being too slow or lacking the passing range required to keep the ball moving quickly, many amongst the club’s fanbase are beginning to appreciate just how key the 23-year-old is to the whole operation.

Still in the developmental stages of his career, Sunjic certainly deserves praise for adapting to a tough new league and thus becoming a key cog that holds everything together for Clotet’s side this term.