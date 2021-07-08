Why this transfer wildcard could make all the difference for Birmingham City: Opinion

Say what you like about Fabio Borini, his career to date has been nothing short of intriguing based on where he has rocked up over the past 10 years.

A youngster who joined up with Bologna in his native Italy, the striker was then snapped up by Chelsea for a fee as he made what at the time felt like a dream move to England.

Alas, as many of the Premier League clubs current and former youngsters will tell you, it’s never a smooth pathway to the first team at Stamford Bridge.

And, as a result of this, Borini would go on to take in his first career loan spell with Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship, a club he would go on to contribute well for.

Following his promotion with the Swans in 2011, the fiery Italian then found himself heading back to his homeland as Parma took him off the hands of Chelsea that summer after he made just eight first team appearances for the Blues.

Strangely enough the forward was then loaned straight out to Roma before the Giallorossi bought him outright in a move that left many scratching their heads.

Lucrative moves to AC Milan, Liverpool and Sunderland would then follow for the player, who was far from being a prolific goalscorer.

Then came a short spell with Hellas Verona on Italian soil once more before he ended up at his current club in Turkey, Fatih Karagumruk.

However, there is now talk that we could well see Borini back on English shores, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Birmingham City are willing to take a punt on the attacker this summer.

But the question is – does Borini just have a fantastic agent to get him these moves or is he actually a talent who has fully justified playing for some of Europe’s biggest clubs?

Well, you only have to watch some of him in action to realise that he is more of a team player if anything, as he was a fan favourite at Sunderland because of his all round work-rate and contribution to the cause.

These are sure to be qualities that Lee Bowyer admires and arguably the Italian would differ from Blues’ other striking options.

The combination of Lukas Jutkiewicz and Borini up top has the potential to be a very effective ‘little and large’ partnership and it could well give Birmingham the edge over their opponents.

By no means will the Italian simply walk into the starting line up at St Andrew’s if he signs, but he would certainly add something extra from both central and wide areas, due to his versatility and willingness to give everything for the team.

Nine goals in 20 games for his current club last season underlines that he still has a lot to offer and he could be the surprise wildcard that makes all the difference for the Blues, with the aim to be looking towards the top of the league table rather than the bottom.