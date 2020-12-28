Why this QPR summer transfer decision could come back to haunt the club: Opinion

Eberechi Eze departed for pastures new in the summer after shining for QPR, with the attacker moving on to Crystal Palace after performing so well in the Championship during the season prior. However, one other shining light for the R’s failed to secure a move away.

Bright Osayi-Samuel was largely expected to follow his former teammate out of the door of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the winger having been continually linked with a move away from the club since arriving from Blackpool back in August 2017.

Capable of playing on either flank, Osayi-Samuel has excelled for the Championship club despite having played under different managers during his stint in West London.

An impressive record of five goals and nine assists in the previous campaign underlined the player’s influence on this QPR side, with a move to Belgian outfit Club Brugge having long been mooted by various media outlets, with the player seemingly close to sealing a move to an arguably better level of football after the R’s accepted a bid.

However for one reason or another the transfer failed to come to fruition, thus leaving the club in a somewhat awkward situation at the time of writing, with Osayi-Samuel’s current contract having just over six months left to run before expiry.

The R’s now face a very tough choice over the next month or so – do they either cash in on a player that could bring in some much needed funds this January or do they hold onto the wideman in order to fulfill their objective of staving off the threat of relegation?

Some may say that the club will greatly regretting missing out on the opportunity to offload the in-demand 22-year-old over the summer, with the fee he commanded then sure to be higher than any they could realistically ask for next month if they do indeed choose to cash in.

Whether Bright Osayi-Samuel leaves for a fee or for nothing, many at the club will feel they have missed a trick in what could turn out to be one of their worst transfer misdemeanors in recent memory.