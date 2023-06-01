Leeds United are set to have a busy summer, following their relegation to the Championship, with a number of first-team players likely to depart.

Leeds are back in the second tier after three seasons of Premier League football culminated with relegation during Sunday's 4-1 final day defeat to Spurs, finishing in 19th place.

There are likely to be a host of changes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved. There could be new owners with 49ers Enterprises set to take the reins, and there will be a number of other structural changes as well.

Who could depart Leeds following relegation?

The biggest issue will be with Leeds' playing squad. In particular, Leeds are well stocked with quality in wide areas, but many are now set to depart.

Phil Hay of The Athletic is reporting that it is likely Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, and Crysencio Summerville will leave Leeds during the summer. The club intend to try to keep hold of Wilfried Gnonto, but he could also be set for a move as well.

Brenden Aaronson is also an option out wide but he is also said to be of interest to other clubs, too. This could leave them with the returning loanee Daniel James, and Georginio Rutter who can play out wide.

Who should Leeds look to sign this summer? Would QPR's Chris Willock fit the bill?

Willock is in the final year of his deal, playing for a manager who he may well not suit stylistically, which feels like an opportune moment for someone in the Championship.

Be at as a starter, or as a good squad player, Willock would be a good signing for someone; but Leeds in particular should be all over a deal for the winger.

He is versatile in that he can operate in both attacking-midfield and both winger roles to a high level in this division. He will also be even more frightening in a more dominant side.

Willock is dynamic, fast, has an eye for goal, and can break down low blocks or play in transition. His pace and directness will make him an asset for any side looking for promotion.

He’s 25 now, so entering the peak age for a player in his position, which is something Leeds need more of within their ranks.

With the likely changes out wide, with many of their best players being wingers, we should see a decent amount of them leave and Willock would be a good option to offset some of those losses.

With that in mind, the club will need to have a shortlist of targets to replace them, and Willock should feature high on any list, given his proven pedigree and reputation at this level.

In order to get out of the Championship, you need experience and know-how, which they have in the form of Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, and Stuart Dallas amongst others.

Another thing you need is the right blend, which means to blood some younger players in as well. Leeds have: Charlie Cresswell, Lewis Bate, Darko Gyabi, Archie Gray, and more to choose from in that regard.

However, they also need more peak age players who are ready-made for the battle, and they lack that currently. Willock has experience but is at the perfect age to make a strong impact and hit the ground running in a promotion push.

Willock has already proven himself to be capable and when fit is among the best in his position in the league, given his contractual situation, it is one Leeds should look to do as quickly as possible. He will also be fairly inexpensive relative to his overall quality and profile.