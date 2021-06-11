Why this potential Preston North End transfer could hold the key for Frankie McAvoy: Opinion

With Frankie McAvoy have taken charge of Preston North End permanently, a new era has been well and truly welcomed in at Deepdale as we head towards the 2021/22 season.

The 53-year-old is relatively new to the industry of football management, with his only real experience of coaching coming at Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton Academical at academy level before he moved on to Norwich City and Preston as a first team coach under Alex Neil.

However the rookie boss certainly made a lasting impression on the North End hierarchy during his eight games in temporary charge and picked up a respectable five wins and two draws during that period.

That run has somewhat slowed some of the unrest that was rumbling in the background for the Lancashire side and they now have the whole summer to look at bringing in new recruits that fit into how McAvoy wants his side to play moving forwards.

The system that was largely adopted towards the end of the campaign just gone was a 3-5-2 formation which heavily focused on getting the ball out wide to the wing backs, who in the most recent game were Sepp van den Berg and Greg Cunningham.

With the former having now headed back to Liverpool following the end of his loan spell at Deepdale, the club are now in the market for a player who can fill that right wing back slot and it appears that they have put their finger on the ideal candidate in more recent times.

Outgoing Rotherham United defender Matthew Olosunde is said to be a target for North End this summer and it is fair to say that he would tick all the boxes for what the club needs.

The American full back possesses blistering pace and always provides a good attacking outlet along the flanks, with the 23-year-old performing a combination of overlaps and underlaps to great effect for the Millers last term.

He is still aged just 23 too, which means that he is a player that can be signed as a bit of a project for McAvoy and the coaching staff to improve moving forwards.

Defensively his game needs a bit of work as he still raw after only having two senior seasons to his name since moving to the New York Stadium from Manchester United.

Securing a player that has the pace of Olosunde could potentially hold the key to McAvoy’s favoured 3-5-2 system being a success, as he would help to get North End up the pitch quickly when on the attack.

The importance of bringing in players which suit the chosen formation has never been higher during the current climate, with teams becoming more and more athletic by the year.

It is a bold system that Preston are looking to play and the signings they bring in this summer will play a big part in determining whether they sink or swim next season.