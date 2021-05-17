Why this potential Derby County transfer call could be a costly error: Opinion

It is set to be a summer of change at Pride Park over the coming months for Derby County as the takeover wrangle and potential points deduction saga threatens to overshadow matters on the pitch.

For Wayne Rooney, his first season at the club as manager has been something of a baptism of fire, with the former Manchester United and England striker only just managing to save his side from an unthinkable relegation to Sky Bet League One after they secured a dramatic final day draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Now he has the chance to really put his stamp on what is a somewhat mismatched combination of seasoned pros and promising young players that make up this County squad.

Some players are sure to depart amidst the financial turmoil that the Rams currently find themselves in, whilst Rooney will be keen to use his wide array of contacts from his playing days in order to bring in fresh blood that can make a difference in the Midlands.

One particulate name that has cropped up via The Athletic is that of Gary Cahill, with the Crystal Palace centre back set to be out of contract and available on a free transfer in just over a months time.

It’s an interesting link that has been made with there still being games left to be played in the Premier League and it has undoubtedly been driven by the fact that the 35-year-old was originally born in Dronfield, a town in North East Derbyshire.

Given his age, international pedigree and experience of winning trophies such as the Premier League and UEFA Champions League over the years, many would say that this would be a shrewd bit of business from a Derby perspective.

However the club has to consider the sizeable wage packet that Cahill would demand, would they really want to fall into the trap of overpaying for a player who is arguably a few years away from retirement? It’s a tricky one to consider and if the chance to sign such a player arises, all bases must be covered to ensure that it is right for the club.

Sentiment can often come into people’s thinking when sitting across the negotiation table and signing the veteran defender could be yet another costly error in the recent history of Derby County.

Put simply, the Rams have to think more about longevity as opposed to preserving the careers of players that are on the wrong side of 30.