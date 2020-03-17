Why this Nottingham Forest man’s versatility will see him get to the very top: Comment

The 2016/2017 season was a breakthrough moment in the fledgling career of Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash, with the youngster being handed his first team debut for his boyhood club after making the step up from the club’s academy.

During the previous season, Cash had spent time out on loan with Dagenham Redbridge, with many at Forest seeing it as the next logical step in the player’s development.

The youngster largely flourished whilst on loan in League Two, racking up an impressive three goals and three assists in 12 league games, thus causing many at the City Ground to sit up and take notice.

What was so striking about Cash’s spell at Dagenham was the fact that he played predominately as an central attacking midfield player, thus allowing the player to showcase his goal scoring prowess from range.

Upon returning to the Reds for the following campaign, Cash once again found his versatility being utilised as he was deployed wide on the right for the first time in his career as a professional under first Philippe Montanier and then latterly Mark Warburton during a turbulent season at the Midlands club.

Thriving in his most natural position for the few seasons following his Forest breakthrough, Cash then found his role under threat from the emergence of Joe Lolley on the right hand side, with the signing from Huddersfield Town hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.

In order to combat the threat of Cash’s development being stifled this term, Sabri Lamouchi recognised the 22-year-old’s superb workrate and defensive contribution before making the bold move to make the wideman his first choice right back this season.

It is fair to say that the decision by Lamouchi has certainly paid dividends for both parties this term, with Cash thriving as an attacking full back so far, thus contributing heavily to the club’s promotion push.

Capable of shooting from distance and getting to the byline and putting in a dangerous cross for his teammates, Cash is something of a young Dani Alves in the making, with his swashbuckling performances having attracted interest from the likes of AC Milan in more recent times.

Since making the step up to first team level at Forest, Cash has been used in a total of six different positions under various managers at the City Ground, with each bit of experience gained in said roles only contributing further to the player’s overall development as an all round footballer in recent years.

It is perhaps most telling that at the young age of 22, many are still questioning whether right back is his best position, with the possibilities for a player that is clearly destined for the top level being seemingly endless.