Why this creative talent could provide the difference for Swansea City: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

One area of Swansea City’s team that may need to be tweaked is the attacking midfield role, or more commonly named ‘number 10’ position, which is a role situated in behind the lone striker.

A number of different players have taken on this responsibility for Steve Cooper’s side, with the likes of Bersant Celina and George Byers having so far failed to really set the world alight in this creative sector.

It has been clear that the Swans are in need of a new man to fill this void, as it may well hold the key to the south Wales side finishing in the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

QUIZ: Can you name the whole Swansea XI that won the 10/11 play-off final? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 11 I played 10 league games for Celtic, who am I? Yves Ma-Kalambay Michel Vorm David Cornell Dorus de Vries

One player, who in recent days has been linked with a move to the Liberty Stadium that could fill this role is 23-year-old Bristol City attacker Kasey Palmer.

The former Chelsea man only moved to Ashton Gate this summer but has so far failed to nail down a regular starting spot in Lee Johnson’s first eleven, making a total of just 11 starts.

Despite his lack of regular game time, Palmer has still managed to impress on the odd occasion for the Robins, registering a respectable one goal and three assists thus far.

It is clear that Cooper views the attacking midfielder as the missing piece of his attacking jigsaw, with Palmer averaging good numbers in terms of shots per game and chances created, underlining his ability to dictate the play from within the half spaces.

His combination play also make him the perfect candidate to complement the skills sets of Messrs Andre Ayew and Celina on the flanks, with Palmer capable of dropping deep to receive the ball, whilst also showing a willingness to find space in the final third.

His creative abilities would also help to get the best out of Sam Surridge, as the 23-year-old possesses the ability to play passes both into feet and in behind the opposition defence, thus playing to the striker’s strengths.

Given that there is interest in a loan move for Palmer, this would represent something of a cheaper alternative for the Swans as opposed to bringing in a player of a similar guise on a permanent deal.

It remains to be seen if the Robins would indeed be open to doing business with one of their play-off rivals, however, the Swans could do a lot worse than bringing in what is a clearly talented player in January.