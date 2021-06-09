Why this creative export can be the transfer signing that makes all the difference for Ipswich Town: Opinion

Ipswich Town are currently in the midst of a summer rebuild as the Paul Cook era really begins to kick into gear at Portman Road ahead of a promotion push next season.

The experienced former Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Chesterfield boss has spoken at length about his intentions to overhaul a large portion of the club’s current squad.

And it is fair to say that he was true to his word, with several of the more experienced pros in the group being shipped out in recent weeks, including the likes of Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse.

In addition to this, Town have also kicked off their recruitment drive in style by bringing in Wes Burns and Lee Evans from Fleetwood Town and Wigan respectively as they seek to fill the Ipswich ranks with proven League One quality players.

The first of many that are likely to arrive through the entrance door, Burns and Evans are players who are well known to Cook from his time as a manager in the lower divisions of the EFL and he has waxed lyrical about securing their signatures recently.

Another name who could well be making the move to south to East Anglian is Crewe Alexandra winger Owen Dale, with the Tractor Boys said to be rivalling the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Sunderland in the race for the exciting 22-year-old.

Bringing in a player with Dale’s potential and level of creativity would be huge statement to Ipswich’s promotion rivals and would show that they are looking to invest heavily in young talent that can be firstly developed and then secondly sold on for a profit further down the line.

Indeed the Crewe academy product shone well like a diamond in the rough last term at Gresty Road as he plundered 12 goals and two assists for an Alexandra side which play football the right way.

The 22-year-old would add a much needed threat in behind for Town, whilst he is also adept at dropping off into pockets of space as he likes to come in off the left and right wings in order to link the play.

In short, Dale has all the qualities required to become the jewel in Cook’s newly constructed squad and for that reason Ipswich shouldn’t shy away from competing financially with the aforementioned Championship sides for his services this summer.