After seeing a January move to Crystal Palace collapse in the last few moments of the transfer window, West Bromwich Albion full back Nathan Ferguson could’ve been forgiving for thinking his dream was in tatters.

It was later revealed that a knee problem had been discovered in the 19-year-old’s medical, with the two clubs involved in the deal reportedly disagreeing over how severe the scale of the injury was at the time of negotiating the move.

Ultimately it meant that Ferguson returned to his boyhood club for the rest of the campaign at least, with the Baggies academy graduate having just six months left on his current deal after turning down a new five-year contract to stay at the Hawthorns.

It represents a slightly sour turn of events for the youngster this term, in a season in which he made many sit up and take notice of his talents after establishing himself as a regular under Slaven Bilic this campaign.

After initially progressing through from the club’s academy as a centre back, it is understood that Bilic recognised the player’s solid capabilities in possession of the ball, thus leading to the decision to deploy the teenager at full back this term.

Since making the move to the outer regions of the Baggies backline, Ferguson has excelled under the Croat’s leadership, appearing in 21 league games to date in what has been a promising debut season for the academy graduate.

When breaking down the statistics of Ferguson’s rise to prominence, it is easy to see why the player is so highly sought after in more recent times.

Averaging 2.4 tackles per game, the 19-year-old has shown good positioning and tactical know-how to ensure that he is in the right area to make interceptions rather than diving into challenges and committing fouls in dangerous positions.

Whilst in possession of the ball, Ferguson fits well into the philosophy that Bilic has implicated since arriving at the club in the summer, with an average of 47 passes per game indicating that the full back’s teammates clearly trust their young teammate in possession of the ball.

Premier League clubs such as Palace will also be attracted by the fact that Ferguson is capable of playing anywhere across the backline, thus meaning he can cater for numerous positions when respective injuries occur throughout what are long and congested campaigns for the countries top tier teams.

Given the fact that the player has so little to run on his contract and the extra value that is placed on possessing young players in the current climate, it would be unsurprising if a bidding war was to ensue for one of the most promising defensive players operating outside the Premier League this summer.