Leeds United had a disappointing season in 2022/23, and are facing having to prepare for life back in the Championship.

49ers Enterprises' focus has been on appointing a new head coach, after Leeds' new hierarchy first appointed Nick Hammond as their football advisor, in the absence of a permanent sporting director at the club.

Daniel Farke is now in through the door at Elland Road as their new first-team manager, and now their attentions can shift towards transfer plans commencing with the German finally instated in position in the dugout.

Hammond and Farke will likely work alongside one another to determine plenty of the work that needs resolving, and there will be senior squad members who departure this summer who will also need to be replaced.

Farke's title as first-team manager as opposed to head coach perhaps shows the signs of where things are heading this summer, with that position giving him more influence over squad building proceedings behind the scenes.

Hammond himself had a real emphasis on domestic based signings during his previous role with Newcastle United, having brought the likes of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Matt Targett, and Dan Burn into the club to stave off relegation.

Latest Leeds United transfer news

In Phil Hay's latest update, it appears as though a similar approach is being undertaken, with the majority of Leeds' current named shortlist plying their trade in the United Kingdom.

These types of signings will probably set the tone for the majority of Leeds' targets for the remainder of the summer transfer window, where player with experience of English football and the EFL are given priority.

More domestic players will follow, but who of the aforementioned should the Whites be prioritising in the coming weeks? We take a look:

Who should Leeds United sign in 2023/24?

There are three standout individuals that Hay has outlined as targets, which would not only change the outlook of Leeds' squad, but also send a signal to the rest of the division in the process.

The first of which is Ryan Manning, who is a no-brainer from Swansea City. Manning is a free agent this summer, and is also a peak age player who is among the top three-or-four in his position in the whole division.

He's comfortable in many roles, in a possession based system, and can both defend and attack well. He would be a statement signing in an area Leeds are desperate to improve in.

Secondly, would be Gustavo Hamer. The Coventry City midfielder has a broad enough skill-set to play in a number of the midfield roles in Farke's 4-2-3-1.

Hamer is in the last year of his deal, and could operate as the most attack-minded midfielder, as he did similarly with Coventry, in order to dictate attacks and be the playmaker.

However, the 26-year-old is also physically and technically strong enough to play deeper for Leeds as well; another peak age player who would be oven ready to slot in and improve the side in an area where they severely lack options, too. He should be first or second for Leeds' priority statement signing this summer.

Lastly, Joel Piroe would be an outstanding option for Farke and co. The Dutchman has scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games, and is always fit and available, with a really strong injury record, too.

The best ability is availability, but to also have such a potent record in front of goal for a mid-table Swansea side makes Piroe another must-have for the Whites.

At 23, and in the last year of his deal, Piroe could prove to be a cost-effective signing, and one which guarantees Leeds a clinical nature in attack. Clinical forwards are gold dust at any level, but he could be the difference maker for Farke's forward line.

All three signings would add Championship class, as all three are among the best players in their position in the entire league. They would send a clear message of intent to the rest of the Championship, and importantly so, given that Leeds are yet to sign a player and the fans are in need of some inspiration.

The 49ers would get the fans onside very quickly with moves like these in the market.