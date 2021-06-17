Why the transfer of this 10-goal ace could ignite Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City era: Opinion

When Lee Bowyer completed his mid-season move to Birmingham City from Charlton Athletic, it raised many eyebrows to say the least.

The former Leeds United man had struck up such a good relationship with the fans in South London and it appeared likely that he was destined for a job that would give him more chance of getting another promotion under his belt as opposed to entering the battle ground of another relegation dog fight.

Alas from a Birmingham perspective, this bold managerial appointment ticked a lot of boxes, with Bowyer’s playing history as a Blue sure to have swung things in his favour.

Indeed the Midlands side were understandably keen to recover quickly from what was a truly forgettable stint in charge for Aitor Karanka at St Andrew’s.

The Spaniard’s tenure was marred by a dull and negative style of football that left many supporters of the club feeling totally uninspired by the side that they had to tune in to watch on iFollow.

Therefore the subsequent departure of Karanka and Bowyer’s return to the club has yielded a fresh energy about the place as they head into the 2021/22 campaign.

However Bowyer’s work is far from done, as he now has the task of shaping the current squad to fit his image after hauling them away from the threat of dropping into League One.

Creativity has long been a problem for the Blues in recent years and for that reason it is understandable that they are said to be eyeing a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass this summer.

The 27-year-old attacker was one of just a handful of shining lights for the Owls in the season just gone as they eventually succumbed to relegation, as he notched up 10 goals and five assists for his side.

A player of his undoubted talents will no doubt be looking to remain ambitious despite such a painful recent set back and that is why the Blues could strike and bring him to the Midlands.

An attacking midfield player by trade, Windass was often deployed as a false nine last term and made a huge impact for Wednesday in that role, underlining the potential that he could bring to St Andrew’s.

With Bowyer looking to stick with one up top for time being, Windass could slot in just behind the lone striker as a support option that has license to roam between the lines.

This would in turn give the Blues an outlet when they are looking to break forward, with the former Wigan Athletic man having shown a high tendency to find pockets of space in order to receive the ball on the half turn.

Many people would therefore view Windass as a player of a similar ilk to that of Alen Halilović, with the Croat having shown glimpses of his creative talent so far in a Birmingham shirt.

Signing a player of this calibre would send out a clear message of intent to Birmingham’s rivals and in turn it could be the spark that ignites a new era at St Andrew’s after years of battling resolutely again relegation.

Sometimes it can just take one signing to be the catalyst for something big and in Windass, the Blues may well have found just that.