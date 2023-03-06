Why the progress of Middlesbrough and Coventry City strikers will benefit Luton Town this summer: Opinion

Narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League after making the Championship play-offs last time out, Luton Town will be hoping that they can go better this time around.

The Hatters currently sit fifth in the second tier standings and are three points above Millwall in seventh position.

Managing to add some real quality in the summer, Luton welcomed the likes of Alfie Doughty, Louie Watson, Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris to Kenilworth Road, as the Hatters have gone up a further gear from last season.

Doughty and Morris have been the standout additions, with the former seemingly getting better every game and the latter consistently delivering a high level of performance all season.

The 27-year-old has netted 14 times in the league thus far and has provided a further four assists in the 34 games he has played, proving to be vitally important for the Hatters in the final third.

Not only has he shown an element of devastation in and around the box, his athleticism, link-up play and general attacking intelligence has caused chaos for opposing defences all season.

Already justifying the £2 million that Luton paid for the striker in the summer, his performances during this campaign would warrant interest being generated for him.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded in 1875! True False

However, the progress of both Viktor Gyokeres at Coventry City and Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough could mean that the forward may not emerge on the radars of top-flight clubs looking to bolster their attacking options.

Gyokeres has 17 Championship goals this season, and like Morris, he is someone whose all-round game makes him someone who has thrived this season.

As for Akpom, he has 21 for the campaign thus far, although under Michael Carrick, the Boro forward has been deployed in an attacking midfield role, still managing to make a very big impact.

All three players have shown Premier League ability, however, Morris is seemingly still somewhat of a hidden figure and has not emerged on the radars of any other clubs.

The fact that he joined in the summer as well means that Luton are in a healthy position coming from a contract perspective, meaning an initial asking price might be enough to prevent other clubs from looking into Morris’ situation.

Of course, the Bedfordshire club are battling away to secure promotion to the Premier League and you would think that the 27-year-old has the ability to cut it in the top flight with the Hatters.