Why the current uncertainty around the EFL could benefit Portsmouth: Comment

Portsmouth find themselves still in the hunt for automatic promotion from League One as they sit in 4th place in the table, but their recent fixture congestion has left a lot to be desired.

Although it has not been in their control, participation until very recently in three different competitions – the FA Cup, the EFL Trophy and the league – has affected their recent schedule significantly, as two matchdays per week has become a regular occurrence.

With a total of 47 first-team games being played by Pompey already in 2019-20, should the season resume, the side will have 10 fixtures remaining to fulfil – taking their final total to 57.

Without a break, that schedule would have no doubt taken it out of the players from a physical point of view, which is something Kenny Jackett was keen to avoid as Pompey fell at the final hurdle in the previous campaign as they lost in the play-off semi-finals to Sunderland.

However, due to the professional game in England being halted until April 3 at the earliest, including all matches in the EFL, football has been left in uncharted territory due to the mass postponements.

The EFL made the official announcement committing to the suspension on Friday afternoon, but the length of the delay is uncertain at this point.

It is the right decision as reducing the spread of the virus remains paramount, but the unplanned break could also be beneficial for Pompey, providing the squad do not need to self-isolate.

It was revealed on Monday that all members of the first-team and staff would undergo testing at the club’s training ground.

Should all results come back negative, training should resume as normal, which would give the squad time to build up their fitness once again, and to compose themselves in the midst of a difficult period.

As League One often feels like it is moving at a very fast pace, it can be difficult to take a second to reflect and assess what the current issues are. Pompey now have a chance to do that.

They have to make the most of it, and it also gives Jackett the chance to analyse the side’s recent performances away from home, with all nine of Pompey’s league defeats this term coming on their travels.

The time off will give the squad the chance to take a step back and recharge their batteries, ready to go into the end of season run-in energised and ready to achieve their goals.