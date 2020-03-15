Why the Championship delay could boost Bristol City’s promotion chances: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

We find ourselves in unprecedented territory at the moment, with all EFL fixtures suspended until the 3rd of April at the very least.

It was announced on Friday that all EFL games would be suspended until at least that point due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

In many ways, it is a nightmare scenario, particularly with the length of the delay unknown at this time and the future of the season uncertain.

However, should the Championship season return after that date, this delay may just give Bristol City’s promotion push a real boost.

It seems a strange thing to suggest and at this point, the majority of Robins fans are likely more frustrated at the lack of football than anything but a slight postponement could favour the Robins for a number of reasons.

First of all, it will allow some of their missing men to return to fitness and should mean Lee Johnson will have more options available to him for the run-in.

Stoke City loanee Benik Afobe was fantastic prior to his nasty injury back in September, scoring three times in five games, and he has been back in training over the last few weeks.

A delay could mean he is available for the end of the season, which would certainly be a boost. With Afobe, Nahki Wells, Famara Diedhiou and Andi Weimann all fit, Johnson would have some pretty mouthwatering forward options.

City also have a number of other players with injury problems, including Dan Bentley (who has been fantastic since joining from Brentford in the summer), Nathan Baker, Diedhiou and Adam Nagy–a delay should allow those players to get fit.

It should also mean that the Robins are able to spend more time on the training ground–allowing Johnson’s men to gel better and meaning some of the January signings can fully settle.

For the time being, the City players are training individually away from Failand but you’d imagine there is a good chance that will change as time wears on.

Wells, Filip Benkovic and Markus Henriksen are all yet to reach their best since arriving in the winter transfer window, this delay could allow them time to properly find their fitness and their feet.

Johnson highlighted after the recent clash with Fulham that a number of his players are still getting used to playing with each other, this break should allow them to continue to build understandings between them.

Finally, it will also allow them to pause for a breath and consider their position. The Championship season can sometimes seem like something of a whirlwind, jumping from Saturday to Tuesday to Saturday and so on.

That will undoubtedly be at least part of why City’s form is often streaky. The Robins have not won any of their last five league games, a few weeks without a game may allow them to ensure they can right that record when they’re back on the pitch.

City are seventh in the Championship as things stand, two points back from the top six with nine games left of the season. At this point, we do not know when or if the league will start again but this delay might just boost the Robins’ promotion chances.