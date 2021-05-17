Why Sunderland should revisit their transfer interest in this proven Championship frontman: Opinion

Lyle Taylor is a player who has somewhat fallen by the wayside at Nottingham Forest this season after getting his career changing move last summer.

The former AFC Wimbledon striker has found the net on just five occasions for the Reds as both he and his teammates have fallen well below expectations at the City Ground in what was a campaign to forget.

Brought in on a free transfer following his release by Charlton Athletic, the 31-year-old was arriving in the Midlands fresh from a great Championship season with the Addicks, in which he plundered 11 goals in 22 games as Lee Bowyer’s men eventually succumbed to relegation back to Sky Bet League One.

After years of fighting it out in the lower divisions of the Football League, the Montserrat international had proven that he could hack it in the second tier.

Alas, his journey to Nottingham and his current situation could’ve turned out quite differently if he had opted to join Sunderland instead of Charlton during the summer of 2018.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Sunderland – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Paddy McNair score a goal for Sunderland? Yes No

The Black Cats appeared to be in the driving seat to sign the experienced marksman following his departure from Wimbledon, with the player himself even revealing that he had taken a trip up to the North East to meet the club’s then manager Jack Ross and examine the training facilities with a view to moving to the Stadium of Light.

However the striker was quick to point out that it was the club’s hierarchy at the time which scuppered the deal as they couldn’t give him a definitive answer over details surrounding the contract that they intended to offer him.

Stewart Donald and co are now no longer in control at the Stadium of Light and as a result of this, Sunderland may wish to reconsider a move for Taylor, particularly as speculation continues to be rife surrounding the future of their own marksmen, Charlie Wyke, heading into the summer.

As is well known by most who keep up to date with the goings on in the EFL, Wyke is out of contract this summer and if the Black Cats fail to secure their Championship return again, the in-form frontman could well be on the move.

Therefore another moved for Taylor could well be something that Lee Johnson may wish to consider, particularly with the 31-year-old having fallen out of favour under his current boss Chris Hughton.

Possessing the necessary Championship experience and an ever present keen eye for goal, a move to the North East at the second time of asking could be the fresh start that Taylor needs as Sunderland wait for Wyke’s decision on his future.