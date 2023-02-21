Why Sunderland should keep a close eye on Bolton Wanderers star ahead of the summer: Opinion

Adapting to Championship football superbly after winning promotion via the League One play-offs last time out, Sunderland currently sit sixth in the second tier standings and will be battling to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray has helped the Black Cats reach even higher heights since taking charge after Alex Neil decided to take the Stoke City job earlier in the campaign.

Not only have the Wearside club managed to return excellent form under Mowbray’s stewardship, but they have also played an exciting brand of attacking football that is getting the very best out of his current squad of players.

The Black Cats will likely already have started recruitment work ahead of the opening of the transfer window but the fact they are pushing for promotion means that planning for summer will not be straightforward.

However, one player that could be on their radar, regardless of whether or not promotion is achieved this season, is Bolton Wanderers midfielder Aaron Morley.

The talented 22-year-old signed for the League One outfit back in January 2022 from Rochdale, penning down a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Morley will still have two years left on his deal in the summer, meaning Bolton would be in full control and could demand a relatively high fee but if they fail to secure promotion themselves, they would have a good chance you would think.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

There is also potential resale value and the opportunity to work under a manager who has an excellent track record in Tony Mowbray would only make the club more confident that his price tag would rise in Wearside.

Morley is a fantastic technician, who possesses an excellent passing range and vision, whilst he can cause havoc from dead-ball scenarios.

A player who has been showing higher level ability this season, especially in recent weeks, it would be no surprise if he emerges on the radars of several clubs ahead of the summer.

Not confined to his abilities on the ball, he also has good levels of anticipation and tenacity, allowing him to break up play and ease the pressure on his defence.

Corry Evans is currently sidelined with injury and has a contract that will expire in the summer, whilst Edouard Michut is only on loan, perhaps creating a need for Mowbray to add another midfielder.

If promotion is not achieved this season, then Sunderland may face a struggle to keep hold of Dan Neil, with the talented midfielder attracting Premier League interest in the past.

Morley represents an option who is ready for Championship football, whilst his incredibly high potential would suggest that he could cut it in the Premier League in the not-so-distant future.