Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing left-back Dennis Cirkin from Sunderland.

As reported by the Sunday Mirror (November 10, page 69), via Sports View, the Whites are interested in securing somewhat of an ambitious move for Cirkin's services.

The England youth international and Spurs academy graduate has been in fine form this season for the Black Cats, being an ever-present in Regis Le Bris' starting line-up and becoming recognised as one of the league's best full-backs.

Having moved to Sunderland from Tottenham in 2021, the 22-year-old has now made 85 league appearances for Sunderland, and has nailed down a starting spot under new manager Le Bris after a difficult couple of years with injury prior to 2024/25.

Here, we take a look at THREE reasons why Sunderland cannot afford to sell the defender to Leeds under any circumstances, and why.

Dennis Cirkin has become a key player this season

The short-term gain and contribution of Cirkin is perhaps one of the main reasons to retain his services, but so is the lack of obvious left-footed left-back cover at the club.

Both Aji Alese and Leo Hjelde can operate at left-back, but neither are traditionally specialists in that position, with both preferring to play on the left-side of a central defensive pairing or trio. That leaves the fairly versatile and two-footed Niall Huggins to cover Cirkin.

However, none of those are natural cover and/or left-footed, leaving Cirkin to make the position his own this season. He has done so, having started all 15 of their matches this season.

Cirkin is now one of the most important cogs in Sunderland's system. And with the Black Cats top of the table, with Cirkin having contributed two goals and an assist from defence, no one can argue with the signification of his contribution so far.

The fact that a full-back is able to complete successful dribbles and create chances but also consistently break up play demonstrates Cirkin's all-round capabilities and shows the quality he possesses in all phases of play.

That natural ability is invaluable and has already made him one of the best left-backs in the league, alongside Leeds' Junior Firpo.

Dennis Cirkin's Championship Stats 2024-25 - As Per Fotmob Chances Created/90 0.6 Successful Dribbles/90 0.93 Touches in opposition box/90 2.33 Interceptions/90 1.8 Tackles won/90 1.87 Stats Correct As Of November 11, 2024

Potential and the long-term Sunderland gain

At this moment in time, Cirkin is still a pre-peak and developing player. It means there are many more levels to go to as the 22-year-old becomes a better footballer in the coming seasons.

Sunderland and Le Bris will hope to unlock more of that potential and continue his rapid improvement so far this season into future campaigns.

This is perhaps true of a number of Sunderland's young squad, but Cirkin is one where it is more important to note. Had it not been for injury, there is every chance that he would be a top-flight player already.

In that sense, the Black Cats have benefitted from injuries, with Cirkin seemingly going up a level this season under Le Bris' guidance. They will want to continue this current trajectory for the remainder of this season and see his value increase further.

Whether they are promoted or lot, Cirkin is on course to be more valuable both on the pitch and in terms of his market value by the time the season ends. He may already be one of the league's best full-backs but he could be an even better player by the time summer comes around.

Sunderland cannot sell to a promotion rival in Leeds

Perhaps the most obvious reason to retain Cirkin is not selling to a rival for promotion, with both clubs eyeing a place in the Premier League.

That's more pertinent in January, with Cirkin needing to be kept for both the promotion run-in, and to keep him out of rivals' hands. However, the stance could change by next summer depending on which league both clubs find themselves in.

If Leeds are promoted and Sunderland are not, then cashing in may make sense for a few of their assets, in order to build another squad with the required cash to go again.

However, if both teams are promoted and Leeds remain long-term admirers, then there is no world where they should be considering selling him to a team in the very same league as them, and the same goes for if they both fail to achieve their ambition of promotion.

In the meantime, with a title race developing between Sunderland and Leeds, in which the two teams currently sit two points apart, it would appear unlikely that a move for Cirkin would materialise in January.

With Sunderland currently ahead of second-place Sheffield United on goal difference, Le Bris will be hoping to maintain the side's unbeaten run and any of the vital components of that side. If anything, Sunderland will be looking to add to their squad in the winter market, and not take any key players away.

It's unimaginable and unrealistic for Le Bris to allow one of his key players to depart for a promotional rival in the near future, and would undermine plenty of their good work in the season so far.