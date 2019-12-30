Why Sunday’s goal could prove a turning point for Huddersfield man with potential January exit looming

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Player view’ series, this content strand is where we put ourselves in the shoes of a given player, and offer an opinion-based outlook on the perspective on the situation at hand…

Huddersfield Town climbed up into 19th place in the Championship on the back of a third win in their last five games.

The Terriers welcomed Blackburn Rovers to the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, with Tony Mowbray’s side on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Danny Graham put Rovers ahead in the seventh minute but Danny Cowley’s side showed all their fight and determination to force themselves back into the game and take all three points.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic scored the equaliser for Huddersfield–heading in Juninho Bacuna’s long-range free-kick in the 25th minute.

The game ebbed and flowed and at points, it looked as though the deadlock might never be broken but Steve Mounie, who has often cut a frustrated figure at the Yorkshire club, had other ideas.

The 25-year-old picked up the ball 40 yards out, drove forward into space and unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner.

Much of the focus in the build-up to January has been on the future of top scorer Karlan Grant, who has been linked with Premier League clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

It appears he may not be the only striker on his way out of the John Smith’s Stadium, as L’Equipe has suggested that Steve Mounie may be off back to Ligue 1 in January.

The report claims that Mounie is being targeted by Nimes, who are struggling at the bottom of the French top flight at the moment.

Mounie made a name for himself in France, scoring 15 goals in 38 appearances for Montpellier, so you could understand if a return to the league in which he played arguably the best football of his career was appealing to him.

Think you know Huddersfield? Take our Boxing Day quiz to test yourself!

1 of 16 What was the score when Huddersfield Town were defeated by Tranmere Rovers at home on Boxing Day 2002? 1-2 1-3 0-1 0-2

However, with the Terriers’ fortunes transformed under Cowley and Mounie having started the last three Championship games, scoring twice during that period, perhaps he may be coming round to the idea of staying at the Championship club.

A stunning winner such as Mounie’s fantastic strike against Blackburn in front of a home crowd could be exactly the sort of moment that seals that decision in his mind.

With some reports suggesting that Adama Diakhaby and Isaac Mbenza are free to leave the club in January, and Grant’s future in doubt, holding onto Mounie could be important for the Terriers.

If he keeps scoring goals, he could prove to be the main striker and prolific goalscorer that Mounie was meant to be when he arrived for a club-record fee in 2017–his wondergoal against Blackburn may just be the beginning of a new chapter.