Why summer sale of 27-year-old should be off the table for QPR following Gareth Ainsworth’s appointment: Opinion

Queens Park Rangers are preparing for a new era under Gareth Ainsworth and there is excitement about what the future holds under the former player.

After his remarkable work at Wycombe over the past 11 years, this feels like the natural next step for the 49-year-old and he will be relishing the chance to get started this weekend against Blackburn.

Whilst this season isn’t a complete write-off, with the R’s still needing points to ensure they aren’t dragged into a relegation battle, the reality is that there’s every chance the Londoners will have little to play for during the run-in.

However, that could be a positive for Ainsworth and it will give him a chance to fully assess the squad ahead of his first full campaign. Crucially, it also means the group can become used to the style of play he wants to adopt.

And, one player who could benefit from Ainsworth’s approach is Lyndon Dykes.

Perhaps the only negativity surrounding the appointment has been worries about the style of play, with Ainsworth’s Wycombe side known for going long quickly.

But, firstly, there’s no right or wrong way to play, whilst it’s also unfair to think the boss won’t adapt when it comes to dealing with different players that have different qualities to his Chairboys squad.

Nevertheless, it’s safe to presume that Ainsworth will continue with a focal point up top and he could set up a team that plays to the strength of Dykes.

At his best the Scottish international is a very good player at this level. He is capable of sniffing out chances in the box, he is strong in the air and he is willing to do the hard yards in terms of challenging defenders, winning free-kicks and bringing others into play.

Previously, it could be argued that those in charge at QPR haven’t always built the side around Dykes and that has meant he can be frustrating to watch.

Therefore, there have been regular rumours about his future, with plenty of clubs believed to be tracking the 27-year-old ahead of the summer window.

In the summer you would expect a high turnover of players at QPR as Ainsworth looks to make his own mark on the squad and some high-profile departures could be on the card.

Yet, in Dykes, Ainsworth has the ideal individual to lead the line and spearhead his new-look side when they gear up for the 23/24 Championship season in August.

