Why striking this transfer deal could be the perfect solution for West Brom if Matheus Pereira departs: Opinion

West Bromwich Albion are being forced into a corner over the futures of some of their most prized assets this summer.

Both midfielder Matheus Pereira and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone have been continuously linked with moves away from the Hawthorns since the Baggies were relegated back down to the Sky Bet Championship.

This is a fact which is completely understandable given that both players were undeniably two of the few bright sparks that emerged from what was largely a season to forget all round.

It is the future of Pereira which appears to be hitting the gossip columns on a far more frequent basis in recent days, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool having been listed as two new names on his apparent list of suitors by Mirror Online.

Indeed Valerien Ismael seems resigned to losing the playmaker for a substantial fee this summer, which is sure to leave many supporters of the Baggies wondering where their creativity will come from if Pereira heads through the exit door.

Well, the good news is that it appears that his potential replacement is already waiting in the wings.

20 questions about some of West Brom’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 West Brom's first-ever game at the Hawthorns was against which side? Burnley Birmingham City QPR Derby County

The Athletic have recently reported that the club are eyeing a move for Liverpool’s playmaker Harry Wilson this summer, as the Reds finally appear set to part with the Welshman on a permanent basis after a flurry of loan spells away from Anfield.

Wilson of course impressed many once again last term as he notched up a respectable seven goals and 11 assists for Cardiff City in the Championship, as he once again underlined his undoubted talent and ability.

Like Pereira, the 24-year-old possesses an absolute wand of a left foot that is capable of unlocking the door of even the sternest of backlines.

The attacker is also adept at delivering great balls in from set piece situations and is also well known for scoring the odd screamer from long range when given the time to take on an effort from distance.

Add to the fact that he can operate wide on the right and in behind the striker as a number 10 and the Baggies would arguably be bringing in a player who is almost identical to their Brazilian maestro.

Clearly Wilson wouldn’t come cheap, but the sale of Pereira could well pave the way for Albion to shell out, as it is an investment that could pay dividends in what is sure to be another tight race for promotion next term.

Signing the Wales international would offer a quick fix to what would be big problem and in turn it would send out a big statement of intent to the rest of the division as the Baggies look to bounce back from relegation heartbreak once more.