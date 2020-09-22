Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Why?’, ‘Strange’ – Norwich City transfer announcement leaves many fans asking questions

Norwich City have confirmed that Danel Sinani and Melvin Sitti will spend the 2020/21 season on loan away from Carrow Road, with that pair linking up with Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.  

Daniel Farke has utilised the pair in his squad over the course of pre-season, with both looking to be involved for the Canaries as they made the step back into the Championship after a single season in the Premier League.

Neither were involved in the opening Championship fixtures, but Sitti did step off the bench in the 3-1 defeat to Luton Town in the League Cup earlier this month.

For many fans, they felt that Sinani would be pushing the first-team this season, but the Luxemburg international, 23, is now set for a loan spell alongside Sitti.

Confirmation of their departure has been confirmed by Norwich, whose fans have began asking questions over on Twitter.

We dive into some of that reaction here…


