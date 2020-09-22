‘Why?’, ‘Strange’ – Norwich City transfer announcement leaves many fans asking questions

Norwich City have confirmed that Danel Sinani and Melvin Sitti will spend the 2020/21 season on loan away from Carrow Road, with that pair linking up with Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.

Daniel Farke has utilised the pair in his squad over the course of pre-season, with both looking to be involved for the Canaries as they made the step back into the Championship after a single season in the Premier League.

Neither were involved in the opening Championship fixtures, but Sitti did step off the bench in the 3-1 defeat to Luton Town in the League Cup earlier this month.

For many fans, they felt that Sinani would be pushing the first-team this season, but the Luxemburg international, 23, is now set for a loan spell alongside Sitti.

Confirmation of their departure has been confirmed by Norwich, whose fans have began asking questions over on Twitter.

We dive into some of that reaction here…

Assume our early exit from the League cup didn’t help. Guess we have to trust the judgement of Farke & Webber, but we’ve now loaned out several players who many would have expected to be involved this season. Strange. — Ed Normann (@IanEdNorman) September 22, 2020

Sinani seems a bit of an odd one to loan out. Sitti is still very young so its probably right for him. Either way happy that we are loaning pairs out together. — Markzinhovicadopolusowski (@DrmicKing) September 22, 2020

I actually thought Sinani would be a good player this season but I'm not an expert! — Conor Butcher (@CJButch94) September 22, 2020

I was actually really excited for both of these for this season. At least they’ll be playing together though — Adam (@NCFC_Adam) September 22, 2020

why — jack 🐝 (@jackyaboii) September 22, 2020

Why Sinani ???? — Liam🦋 (@MightyNodge) September 22, 2020

why — spencer 🔰 (@spencer_otbc) September 22, 2020