Highlights Ipswich Town had faltered in the promotion race, allowing Southampton and Leeds to overtake them.

Ipswich should still be feared despite their poor form, as they have overcome adversity in the past.

Ipswich's ability to make a strong comeback in the past should serve as inspiration for their current promotion challenge.

At one stage in the not-too-distant past, the promotion race in the Championship was looking a rather dull one.

Indeed, in mid-December, December 16th to be exact, the top two in the division looked a class above the rest in terms of picking up results, and the points on the table proved that.

On that date, Leicester City sat top of the standings with 52 points, whilst Ipswich Town were in second place, slightly behind on 51.

Third-placed Leeds United and fourth-placed Southampton, on 41 and 39 points respectively, were still a threat, but one of the top two at that stage had well in hand.

Fast-forward two months, though, and the table paints a very different picture indeed.

Ipswich Town have stumbled in promotion race

Whilst Leicester still retain a commanding lead at the top of the table - they are now 11 points clear of second place - Ipswich behind them have faltered massively, allowing Southampton and Leeds not only to catch up with them, but overtake them, too.

Indeed, since December 16th, the Tractor Boys have been in very poor form, especially compared to the standards they have set this season.

In that time, Kieran McKenna's side have played nine league matches, winning just one of those - something that would have seemed unthinkable at the time.

On December 16th, the club had drawn to Norwich, which was far from a disastrous result, and left them with a commanding lead remaining, but poor results since have seen them lose that.

As you can see below, things have not gone well whatsoever over the festive period and ever since.

Ipswich Town's Championship results on and since December 16th Date Opponent Venue Score Result 16/12 Norwich City Portman Road 2-2 D 23/12 Leeds United Elland Road 4-0 L 26/12 Leicester City Portman Road 1-1 D 29/12 QPR Portman Road 0-0 D 01/01 Stoke City Bet 365 Stadium 0-0 D 13/01 Sunderland Portman Road 2-1 W 22/01 Leicester City King Power Stadium 1-1 D 03/02 Preston North End Deepdale 3-2 L 10/02 West Brom Portman Road 2-2 D Total Points/Possible points during time period 9 / 27

Ipswich Town should still be feared by Southampton and Leeds

Despite this poor run of form, which leaves Ipswich on 60 points, three behind Leeds and four behind Southampton, Ipswich should still very much be feared when it comes to the promotion race.

Given how things have tailed off, this may seem a bold statement, but the Tractor Boys only have to look towards last season to show that they can indeed overcome any adversity to achieve their goals.

From December to mid-February last season, for example, with the club in the thick of a three-way promotion battle in League One, they endured a very similar poor run over the festive period.

Indeed, between December 17th 2022 and February 14th, Ipswich won just two out of their 10 league matches, collecting a total of 12 points from a possible 30 - very similar to the nine from a possible 27 they have collected recently, as seen above.

Why this is important, and shows Ipswich should still be feared, is that the club not only overcame this adversity and went on to win promotion to the Championship anyway, but they did so in incredible fashion.

Indeed, between February 18th, the club's 32nd league match, and their 46th to end the season in May, Ipswich won 13 out of their last 15 matches, putting a total of 39 points on the board from a possible 43 in the final weeks of the season.

To put together that run at any stage of the season would have been impressive, but to do so after such a poor run over the winter was a testament to Ipswich boss McKenna, his players, and the culture and mentality that they have built at Ipswich.

McKenna, of course, remains in charge, and a large proportion of those players are the same ones fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season. Amid their poor form, they must take pride in what they did last campaign, and somehow try and repeat it.

Ipswich may certainly not be favourites for promotion following their recent run, but the adversity the Tractor Boys have faced and overcome as a group in the last 12 months can be great inspiration as they look to get their promotion challenge back on track.

Indeed, for that reason, Ipswich should still be very much feared by Southampton and Leeds.