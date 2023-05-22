Barnsley have been given a higher initial allocation than Sheffield Wednesday for the League One play-off final at Wembley, which has got Owls fans talking.

Darren Moore's side overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit against Peterborough United on a magical evening at Hillsborough to book their place in the final while Barnsley's 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers confirmed it would be an all-Yorkshire contest.

The pair will meet at Wembley on Monday 29th May with a place in the Championship on the line.

Wednesday announced on Sunday they'd been allocated 36,634 tickets for the final - though more may be made available if they sell out that initial offering.

Barnsley, meanwhile, have confirmed that they've been given an initial allocation of 37,325, which is nearly 700 more than their Yorkshire rivals.

It appears this is due to the fact that the Tykes are selling their tickets block by block, which means if any blocks go unsold Wednesday may be able to request an increased allocation - as other clubs have done in the past.

Fans react to Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley ticket news

This ticketing update has come as something of a surprise to Owls fans and has got them talking on social media.

Some appear frustrated and want answers...

While others understand that Wednesday could be allocated more tickets...