Why Sheffield United should push hard to sign £25 million-rated Championship star: Opinion

Sheffield United have shown struggling signs in recent weeks, however, they are still four points above Middlesbrough in third and will be confident that they can return some consistency.

Naturally, they will be starting to look at the summer transfer window and will be considering their options as they look to strengthen their squad.

Of course, they will have players in mind for a potential Premier League return and one player that they are currently monitoring, for if they are playing top-flight football next season, is Bristol City star Alex Scott.

As per a report from Give Me Sport, the Blades, Burnley and Middlesbrough are all keeping tabs on the 19-year-old who has been a regular starter for the Robins all season and could make a move if promotion to the Premier League is achieved.

Scott has started 35 of City’s 36 league games and has emerged as a source of dependability, all whilst showing ability of the higher level for the majority of the season thus far.

He netted his first league goal of this season at the weekend and has also registered five assists, proving to be an influential player for the Robins when going forward.

Give Me Sport’s report has also revealed that Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves, Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester and Newcastle United, have all enquired about the young midfielder, meaning that it will be a difficult race for the Blades to win.

As per the report, Bristol City’s initial price tag of £25 million will likely be exceeded by whoever goes on to win the race for the exciting midfield operator.

Yes, the final price for Scott is likely to be a hefty one and it would likely be a big chunk of what Sheffield United’s summer budget would be, however, you get the feeling he will be worth it.

Not only is he a player that would meet the technical demands of the division, his work rate, intelligence and maturity also suggest that he would have no problems adapting to the highest level of English football.

If Sheffield United were to win the race, that would not kill off the competition and it would be likely that other clubs will continue to monitor him.

Subsequently, if they fill him with a year’s worth of good Premier League experience, then that would only drive his valuation if the Blades were to go on and try to sell him for a profit.