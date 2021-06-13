Why Sheffield United man needs to resist any Premier League offers this summer as transfer talk builds: Opinion

As is often the case with clubs who suffer relegation from the Premier League, Sheffield United fans will have been reading plenty of transfer speculation surrounding their players in recent weeks.

Most of that has centred on Sander Berge, the talented midfielder who could secure a move to Arsenal, if you believe what you read.

Whilst his departure does have a sense of inevitability about it, another Blades player who has been linked with a switch this summer was slightly more surprising, with Wolves and Tottenham thought to be monitoring Aaron Ramsdale.

That’s not to say the 23-year-old isn’t a good keeper, but it’s fair to say that fans of both clubs would be underwhelmed if Ramsdale arrived this summer to be their number one.

Therefore, for the sake of his long-term career, Ramsdale should stick with Sheffield United as they try to win promotion.

Of course, the appeal of the Premier League will be huge and the chance to go straight back to that level is understandably going to interest the stopper, particularly if he could replace Rui Patricio, who may leave Wolves, or even just challenge Hugo Lloris at Spurs.

But, either move would be too soon for the player.

Even though Ramsdale restored his reputation as the campaign progressed, there’s no denying that he endured a miserable start to life back at Bramall Lane.

He certainly didn’t have the same impact in goal as Dean Henderson and replacing the Manchester United man, combined with the big fee the Blades paid to sign him, seemed to weigh on the keeper initially.

To his credit, he battled through that, which proves that he boasts a great mentality to go with his ability.

However, it also shows that he is by no means the finished article. He still makes mistakes with his decision making and he has areas of his game that need to develop.

Obviously, that’s to be expected. Given his age, you could make a case to say Ramsdale won’t be hitting his peak for another 8-10 years, and he will hope to be a Premier League number one for much of the next decade.

So, with time on his side, the keeper needs to stay in Yorkshire. Playing in the Championship, away from the glaring spotlight of the Premier League, will allow Ramsdale to build on his promising end to last season and become the keeper many believe he can be.

