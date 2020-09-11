Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Why?’, ‘Safe choice’ – Plenty of QPR fans are divided by club’s recent player announcement

QPR have announced that Geoff Cameron has been named as the club’s captain for the upcoming 2020/21 season. 

Cameron has been with the club permanently since 2019, and will be eager to lead his side from the front, starting with their first match of the season against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Hoops finished 13th in the Championship last term, and will be hoping they can make a serious push for a top-six finish this term in the second-tier.

Cameron was a regular in the QPR team last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side, and the Hoops boss will be trusting the 35-year-old to have a positive impact with the armband this term.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to name Cameron as this year’s captain.

