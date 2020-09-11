‘Why?’, ‘Safe choice’ – Plenty of QPR fans are divided by club’s recent player announcement

QPR have announced that Geoff Cameron has been named as the club’s captain for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Cameron has been with the club permanently since 2019, and will be eager to lead his side from the front, starting with their first match of the season against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Hoops finished 13th in the Championship last term, and will be hoping they can make a serious push for a top-six finish this term in the second-tier.

Cameron was a regular in the QPR team last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side, and the Hoops boss will be trusting the 35-year-old to have a positive impact with the armband this term.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to name Cameron as this year’s captain.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Why????? He won't start every week — Anc (@ancelbailey) September 11, 2020

No no no — CC10🇲🇦 (@ClassyChair10) September 11, 2020

Safe choice, top pro. — sellso (@sellso67) September 11, 2020

Congratulations Geoff! We might not be in the stands but we are still right behind you and the team. Come on URrrrrrr’a! #QPR — Nic Oughton (@nicoughton) September 11, 2020

Does this mean he will leave at the end of the season as our last few captains have ?? 🤔 — Duncan Mccreadie (@duncanmccreadie) September 11, 2020

Logical choice. Hope this means he's up to starting nearly every game. — 👣🎷बैन डौन्नल्ली (@saxbend) September 11, 2020

I’m alright with that unless he misses games. That’s no good for him or the team . Congrats Geoff. — John Ridout (@Rid_Doubt1969) September 11, 2020

strange decision but give him a chance ! Good luck Geoff !💪 — Akster_QPR (@akster) September 11, 2020

Seems a strong character. Happy with that. — James Smith (@SmudgeQPR) September 11, 2020

Hope he proves everyone wrong 🔵⚪ — Sam Graham (@SamGrah04191237) September 11, 2020

Hmmm, ok then….. Just stay fit! — Looey (@Looey13) September 11, 2020