Highlights Gillingham's decision to sack Neil Harris after three consecutive losses reflects a desire for a new direction, despite their overall decent performance this season.

Fans are divided on the decision, with some acknowledging the need for a fresh tactical perspective, while others express surprise and support for Harris and his team.

The club's new American owners are taking a gamble by seeking a change in management, potentially hoping that a new manager can bring about a more attacking style of play and lead them to success in the league.

It's not often that a manager who has won six of their first 11 games in a season gets the sack.

This week, the shocking news that Gillingham manager Neil Harris had been relieved of his duties after a run of three losses on the bounce. That's not a horrendous run, considering they've lost four games all year, but bad form is usually the reason to get rid of managers. This time, though, things were different.

A statement on the club's website said "The Club has decided it now wishes to go in a different direction and will begin the process of identifying a Head Coach to take the team forward. David Livermore will also be leaving the Club.

"In the meantime, Keith Millen will take control of first-team matters on an interim basis with immediate effect."

Millen's last managerial stint was as Carlisle United manager, where he lost 11 of his 22 games. On his departure, the club seemed favourites to go down. So news like that may not sit well with the Gills faithful.

But, depending on who is brought in permanently, this could be a very smart move by the club's new American owners.

What was the reaction to Neil Harris' sacking?

It's fair to say that there was a mixed reaction, at least, to Harris' departure from Gillingham. This was the reaction of one fan account that pretty much summed up many people's thoughts on the move.

The confusion of fans is understandable. He almost overcame a 10-point deficit to keep the Gills in League One, only to go down on goal difference on the final day of the season. Sure, the start to last season was poor, but they ended the year as one of the best sides in League Two.

On the other hand, there are others who agree with the move.

Some fans are seeing this move as the Gills board pushing all the chips into the middle of the table, gambling that, with the right person at the helm, they can achieve greatness in this league. They could be right.

Why could a change in manager catapult Gillingham to league success?

The club's success, so far this season, has been built on scoring first and shutting up shop with a very solid defence; and you can't argue that it hasn't worked.

But that's a very tough way to get promoted, and that's what their new owners want: success, something that's very hard to come by doing it the way they're currently doing it.

If you look at the other teams near the top of League Two, they're all fun to watch, with lots of quality and an established brand of attacking football, in one way or another. Notts County are very possession-heavy, whereas teams like Wrexham, Stockport and Swindon are less patient when going forward, but just as effective.

The great thing for the Gills fans is that, even though they've watched a very pragmatic team so far this season, they have a squad that can play the type of exciting, attacking football that gets you promoted.

To have players like Ashley Nadesan, Tom Nichols, Macauley Bonne and Jonny Williams, and not be a front-footed side is ludicrous. These types of players aren't cheap because of their attacking abilities, and the board will want them to be able to use such talents; they haven't been able to so far.

Gillingham may be just one point off second, but they've scored the joint least number of goals in the division. That will never bring you success in a league that is as stacked as this current League Two one is.

The right manager will be able to use the plethora of quality footballers that they have at their disposal to bring effective offense to Priestfield. If the right choice is made, it will give them a much better chance at success. We already know they are good at defending, they just need someone to implement a way of being better at the other end of the pitch.

It could well go wrong, and Harris' pragmatic style could prove to have been the best way forward, although it's difficult to see how a team can win promotion by barely scoring goals.

It's high risk, high reward stuff from Brad Galinson, and whilst this first decision gives them a better chance at success, it's the next move that will determine their fate.