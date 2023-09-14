Highlights Russell Martin regrets the international break after Southampton's defeat, as it delayed their chance to bounce back quickly.

Southampton boss Russell Martin regrets the fact his side had an international break following their 5-0 hammering at Sunderland, making this admission to the Daily Echo.

This is because he and his side haven't had an opportunity to put things right quickly following such a disappointing display at the Stadium of Light.

Losing sleep for a couple of nights after that game, Martin will be desperate to get his side back on track this Friday as they take on Enzo Maresca's Leicester City.

How challenging will Southampton find Leicester City on Friday?

The Foxes have been one of the best sides in the division so far and only lost their 100% record this season shortly before the international break, suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City.

But Maresca's side looked threatening during the latter stages of that game and were extremely unlucky not to at least score an equaliser at the King Power Stadium. Hull were also lucky that there were only three minutes of additional time at the end of the match.

The Foxes' depth was reinforced by the impact that Cesare Casadei, Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi made against the Tigers - and that's one reason why the Saints will face a very tough test at St Mary's.

It's also clear that Maresca has been able to sign and retain some players who arguably belong in the Premier League - and having this calibre of first-teamers at his disposal will only strengthen the ex-Man City coach's chances of guiding the club to promotion.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

The visitors won't be fazed by the trip to St Mary's - but there are a few reasons why the hosts will have benefitted from the international break.

Why should Russell Martin not regret having the international break at Southampton?

Although Leicester could have benefitted from taking a break following their own recent defeat, they are likely to perform well at St Mary's regardless of when the fixture takes place.

They would have taken great confidence from the fact they were so dominant against Hull at times and would have believed that they had the attacking firepower to come away with all three points at St Mary's, even if the fixture had taken place just days after their defeat against Liam Rosenior's men.

And the Saints may not have been able to take advantage of Leicester's key weakness: their vulnerability in transition. With Russell Martin's side often having a lot of possession in games, they may not get the chance to counter a lot against Maresca's side, even though the Foxes like retaining the ball too.

The international break will have allowed players including Ross Stewart and Taylor Harwood-Bellis to settle in too, along with Mason Holgate who endured a nightmare debut at the Stadium of Light.

All three players mentioned are likely to be real assets, so having an extended period of time off to welcome those additions won't have done Martin's side any harm.

You feel they would have been more mentally brittle if they had played shortly after the Sunderland game as well, so having that extra time to recover from what was a pretty traumatic defeat may pay dividends for the Saints coming into Friday's clash.

Not only will that mental break benefit the squad, but that extra time on the training pitch for Martin to implement his philosophy will be useful.

Martin's appointment was delayed in the summer, so every day he gets on the training pitch to send across his ideas will count.