Why QPR should target former Bournemouth full-back if Odubajo move fails to materialise: Opinion

27-year-old Moses Odubajo is currently training with Championship side Queens Park Rangers, with a view to a permanent move.

The right-back was released by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer and with Odubajo and current QPR manager Mark Warburton working together well at Brentford during the 2014/15 season, this is a potential transfer that makes sense.

However, a contract will not be offered until the player proves his fitness at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and still finds himself in limbo with just four weeks to go until the start of the campaign.

The Englishman only made 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last season as the Owls were relegated from the Championship – and the west London side are exercising caution because of his lack of minutes.

One promising sign for both parties though is the fact he took part in a friendly on Wednesday against Portsmouth, with the Championship side winning the encounter 2-1.

And if he can retain his fitness, manager Warburton could take a chance on his former player, having already recruited Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field, Charlie Austin, Andre Dozzell and Jordan Archer this summer.

Odubajo would be another solid Championship addition if he can replicate the performances from his Brentford days with Warburton and stay fit – but there’s another player out there that could be of use to QPR if this potential deal falls through.

31-year-old Adam Smith, who officially became a free agent along with fellow long-serving AFC Bournemouth player Junior Stanislas last week, has been a reliable player for the Cherries since his arrival in 2014.

New manager Scott Parker has said he wants to extend the duo’s time at the Vitality Stadium, but after spending seven years on the south coast and a tempting move to the capital potentially on the cards, Smith may believe it’s his time to move on.

Bournemouth officials have been negotiating with the right-back since May but a deal is yet to be secured with under a month to go until the start of next season.

Even though Smith only became a free agent last week, most Championship teams have already returned for pre-season training and he will want to be settled at a club in time for the 2021/22 campaign.

With QPR under no transfer restrictions as things stand and Smith available for free, they could make a contract offer to him anytime from now if they have a change of heart with Odubajo and decide not to recruit the 27-year-old.

At 31, he still has at least one or two more seasons in the Championship left in him and with the wealth of experience he has in the top two tiers of English football, this potential signing would be a coup.

Some would argue this would only be a short-to-medium term signing, and they would have a point. But just by looking at Moses Odubajo’s career, it’s striking how many times he’s moved clubs and therefore, a move for either would probably only be for a couple of years.

Knowing how nervous the R’s are about the former Sheffield Wednesday man’s fitness, it wouldn’t be surprising to only see a one-year deal offered to the full-back, so Smith could quite easily outlast him at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

And with academy graduate Osman Kakay looking like the longer-term option at right-back, some fans wouldn’t be upset to see a short-term signing like Smith come in to allow the 23-year-old to develop further.

Whichever route they take, they need a reinforcement in this position to come in before next month with Todd Kane set to be axed.

Odubajo may be more versatile, but Smith could be an even wiser choice for the Championship outfit going forward.