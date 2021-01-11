Once dubbed as Sir Alex Ferguson’s best young prospect of his age when 14-years-old at Manchester United, Ravel Morrison’s career to date has been anything but dull since leaving the confines of Old Trafford back in 2012.

A talented and naturally gifted attacking midfield player, Morrison has largely struggled to live up to the hype of his youth, with various off field problems having plagued what has been an intriguing career that has taken him to many different clubs across the globe, even as far as Mexico.

Arguably enjoying some of the best spells of his career with both West Ham United and latterly Queens Park Rangers, the 27-year-old now finds himself without a club after his most recent employers, ADO Den Haag agreed to terminate his contract with the Dutch side after a short lived spell of four months with the Eredivisie outfit.

Having only played 132 minutes for the Storks, the player once again finds himself in a situation of despair after failing to play more than 10 games in a season since the 2017/18 campaign that he spent with Atlas FC of the Mexican first division.

Maybe his redemption as a professional could well come at a club in which he arguably showed his best form to date, in the shape of QPR, with the playmaker having previously enjoyed a successful loan spell with the West London outfit back in the 2013/14 season.

Perhaps a return to England would be beneficial for both the player and the R’s, with his creativity potentially offering Mark Warburton an interesting albeit cheap option during this January transfer window.

One thing must be said for the player himself – if he didn’t have the ability, he wouldn’t have turned out for the clubs that he has in his career to date, perhaps suggesting that he is yet to find the right manager to get the best out of him since Harry Redknapp during his last spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Many will be determined to see Morrison achieve what many expected of him and at the age of 27 there is still time for him to do so. Therefore a move back to his old stomping ground could well be the making of him as he looks for the 12th club of his career this January.