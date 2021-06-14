Why Portsmouth must do all they can to beat Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic in this transfer race: Opinion

Portsmouth are currently in the process of going through a summer of major change on the South Coast as the Danny Cowley era begins to kick into gear.

The former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss took on a team in disarray following the departure of Kenny Jackett late last season but was unfortunate to see his new side narrowly miss out on a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

A more attractive style of play has been brought in at Fratton Park in a bid to create more chances in the final third, with the third tier side often being guilty of passing up brilliant openings last term.

Indeed the addition of a new striker to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis has never been more needed, with the likes of John Marquis and Ellis Harrison largely failing to convince in a blue shirt to date.

The former did indeed hit double figures, so there is some credit due in that respect, however the ex-Doncaster Rovers frontman has cut a frustrated figure up front in the lone striking berth.

Now it appears that Cowley is growing increasingly keen on rectifying the clear and obvious issue with scoring goals that has plagued his side for the best part of 12 months.

20 facts about Portsmouth’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Peter Crouch retired in 2019 True False

The name who has popped up in recent weeks as a potential solution to this problem is Jayden Stockley, with Pompey said to be keen on bringing their former loanee back to Fratton Park this summer.

Seemingly unwanted and undervalued by his current side, Preston North End, Stockley is also said to be of interest to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic – both of whom are likely to be Pompey’s main rivals for promotion next season.

It is therefore imperative that Cowley and co win the race for a player who is a proven goal scorer at League One level, as it would not only improve their own fortunes on the field of play but it would also hinder their rivals in the process.

The Poole born forward is capable of operating in a front two to great effect and could also be utilised as a lone front man in place of the inconsistent Marquis.

Cowley has been known to build his sides around a key focal point up top, such as when he had John Akinde at Lincoln, and the 27-year-old is someone who would definitely fit the bill for what he is trying to achieve with Portsmouth.

Chances are that the ex-Bournemouth player could be keen on a move closer to home and this is an opportunity that Pompey arguably cannot afford to miss, as they look to gain an early advantage over their rivals this summer.