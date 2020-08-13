‘Why, oh why?’, ‘Get it done’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans split as Owls eye free agent

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing free agent defender Chey Dunkley, which has proven divisive among fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 28-year-old left Wigan at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract and is back fit after suffering a nasty double leg break in February.

Prior to that injury, Dunkley had been a key man for the Latics, producing a string of resolute defensive performances and proving a threat in both boxes.

Having become a free agent earlier this summer, it appears the defender’s future will be spent elsewhere and Hillsborough has emerged as a potential destination.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are keen on signing Dunkley as manager Garry Monk aims to try and bolster his defensive line ahead of next term.

It is understood that the Owls face competition from Championship rivals Watford and Bristol City, who are both tracking the defender.

Wednesday are undergoing some significant squad turnover after seeing a large number of players leave as free agents earlier this summer.

Monk has his work cut out for him as he looks to rebuild the squad ahead of a season that Wednesday will start with a 12-point deduction.

The link to Dunkley has proven divisive among Owls fans, with some backing the signing and others clearly concerned.

Read their reaction here:

The double leg break has to be a massive concern. Maybe not a sensible move for us. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) August 12, 2020

Why, oh why, are we always interested on players that have had serious injuries? Will we EVER learn our lessons of the last 10-20 years? It seems not. — Kenneth Towel (@kent_owl) August 12, 2020

Would be a great signing this lad. Scores a few for a defender as well. — Shaun Hawksworth (@hawky06) August 12, 2020

Would be a good signing — John Grant (@Granty62owl) August 12, 2020

Good signing if true. Urgently need some new bodies in and allow GM some form of pre-season with them — AC (@chang_ac) August 12, 2020

Been run by a 14 year old 😂 — Lee Broughton (@lbswfc87) August 12, 2020

Get it done — Stuart SWFC Dexter (@Stueymguey) August 12, 2020

Do it. — Philip Bullivant (@pbstreets19) August 12, 2020

Oh yesssssssssss — €d (@Ed_1867) August 12, 2020