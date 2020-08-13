Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Why, oh why?', 'Get it done' – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans split as Owls eye free agent

Published

9 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing free agent defender Chey Dunkley, which has proven divisive among fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The 28-year-old left Wigan at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract and is back fit after suffering a nasty double leg break in February.

Prior to that injury, Dunkley had been a key man for the Latics, producing a string of resolute defensive performances and proving a threat in both boxes.

Having become a free agent earlier this summer, it appears the defender’s future will be spent elsewhere and Hillsborough has emerged as a potential destination.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are keen on signing Dunkley as manager Garry Monk aims to try and bolster his defensive line ahead of next term.

It is understood that the Owls face competition from Championship rivals Watford and Bristol City, who are both tracking the defender.

Wednesday are undergoing some significant squad turnover after seeing a large number of players leave as free agents earlier this summer.

Monk has his work cut out for him as he looks to rebuild the squad ahead of a season that Wednesday will start with a 12-point deduction.

The link to Dunkley has proven divisive among Owls fans, with some backing the signing and others clearly concerned.

