Why Nottingham Forest’s loss would be Birmingham City’s gain if this transfer takes place: Opinion

Birmingham City are slowly putting together the foundations of what appears to be a solid squad in the Sky Bet Championship.

The signings of Jordan Graham and Chuks Aneke from Gillingham and Charlton Athletic in recent days shows that Lee Bowyer is using his knowledge of the lower leagues to his side’s advantage.

Indeed both players have been brought in on free transfers, thus adding to the other capture of Ryan Woods from Stoke City earlier in the window.

All three of the new additions add a great degree of experience and energy to the squad which should help to add an extra edge to proceedings when the Blues take to the pitch once more.

And it appears that the Midlands club aren’t finished there, with another name having surfaced earlier today in an amongst the transfer gossip columns.

Sammy Ameobi is the identity of the latest man that is said to be on Bowyer’s wish list with Football Insider reporting that the Blues are rivalling Middlesbrough for the 29-year-old’s signature.

A tall yet agile winger, Ameobi is set to depart Nottingham Forest after a tough season by all accounts on Trentside and may well view a move to the Blue side of the Midlands as a great opportunity to rediscover his undoubted ability.

Most importantly he would add some much needed width to proceedings for Birmingham, with all of their current options in wide areas being used in inverted roles by Bowyer – a fact which sometimes limits their impact during tightly contested matches.

With Ameobi in the side, they will have an option who can take the ball up the left wing and whip in a cross as opposed to driving inside into congested spaces.

This variety in their attacking play will in turn help to open up the pitch and should allow the Blues to play more of an expansive style.

The former Newcastle United man still managed to plunder three goals and two assists for Forest last term and many will argue that the Reds are wrong to be letting him depart the City Ground so easily on a free transfer.

But what may very well be Forest’s loss will certainly be Birmingham’s gain as Bowyer looks to add an extra string to his side’s attacking bow.