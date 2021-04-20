Why Nottingham Forest should consider making this transfer call: Opinion

It has been a tough season by all accounts for everyone at Nottingham Forest, with the Reds still looking to finish the campaign with at least something to shout about after they seemingly secured their Championship safety.

Sabri Lamouchi has come and gone and now Chris Hughton is the man who is tasked with taking this once great club forwards towards the unknown after a season which promised much but has in the end, offered very little.

True, fans not being in grounds may have hampered the squad and the amount of new signings brought in wasn’t ideal but it is clear that there are several fundamental issues that need to be sorted out at the City Ground over the summer.

One of the main key issues from a playing perspective is in the final third of the pitch, with the team’s three recognised strikers, Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Glenn Murray having only plundered a measly tally of 10 goals between them this term.

A puzzling conundrum many would argue, with the trio all being well known for the proficiency in front of goal in recent years.

Out of the three, it is Grabban’s shortfalls that have been put under the microscope more than most, leaving many to question whether the club should keep him until his contract expires or not.

The 33-year-old is almost certain to be amongst the club’s highest earners on Trentside, yet he has seen his campaign largely disrupted by injury and a lack of form, which as a result has seen him make just 21 starts for Forest.

A prolific scorer last season, as the Reds went close to attaining a play-off place – Grabban became the first player to score 20 goals in a league campaign in over 16 years – his performances this year have been poor to say the least.

Interest from Al Duhail and more specifically his former boss Lamouchi has been mentioned on several occasions this term and the Qatari club would undoubtedly be more keen to fork out a larger transfer fee than most if the veteran front man was moved on.

Therefore the prospect of selling a player who was once at the peak of his powers this summer must surely be a thought that is in the back of Hughton’s mind.

By agreeing to a transfer in July, the club will recoup at least some of the fee that was paid for the striker in the summer of 2018 and in the process they would be showcasing a signal of intent to the likes of Taylor and Murray, who would no doubt be boosted by the departure of their teammate on a sporting level.

Sometimes players overstay their welcome and let their status do the talking rather than their performances on the pitch and this summer may well be the opportunity for Forest to bite the bullet and change that habit.