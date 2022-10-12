“Why not?” – Millwall fan pundit keen to see Lions sign 22-year-old on permanent basis

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford believes that signing Callum Styles on a permanent basis should be part of the club’s future transfer plans.

The Hungary international arrived during the summer transfer window as part of a season long loan agreement with Barnsley.

The wing-back has played six times for Gary Rowett’s side in the Championship so far this season, starting four times.

This Lions supporter has claimed that the 22-year old should be considered as a permanent option at the end of the season given his performances so far for the team.

He believes that Styles brings certain attributes to the side that make him stand out as the best option in the squad for playing on the left flank.

He also praised his versatility and ability to play through the middle as qualities he would like to see stay with the club beyond the summer.

“I would love to sign Callum Styles on a permanent,” Luetchford told Football League World.

“If Rowett plays five at the back then he’s the best left wing back option we’ve got, and he plays very direct and he’s not afraid of taking players on.

“He can drag the team up the pitch, and even in central midfield he looks really good on the ball.

“And again, he’s direct.

“Maybe as early as January, possibly. I mean, why not?

“But I’d give it to the end of the season, and maybe sign him in the summer.

“Just to maybe get a few extra quid off.”

Millwall have had a mixed start to the new season, and are currently 14th in the second division table.

Up next for Rowett’s side is a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on 15 October.

The Verdict

Styles stood out even in Barnsley’s side last season despite the team’s poor performances.

So it comes as no surprise to find that the Millwall faithful are enjoying his style of play at the Den.

If an agreement can be reached with the Tykes over a move for the player then it would make a lot of sense for the Lions to try and keep him on a permanent basis.

A lot of factors may yet depend on where his future lies, but Millwall must surely fancy their chances of being in pole position should he be available for a transfer next summer, or even in January.