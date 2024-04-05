Highlights Jermain Defoe expresses interest in managing Sunderland, eager to throw his hat into the ring for head coach position at the club.

The former striker, who played over 100 games for Sunderland, has since transitioned into coaching and seeks a permanent managerial role.

Defoe sees the Sunderland job as a fitting opportunity, stating that he has always admired the club and would not shy away from the challenge.

Jermain Defoe has claimed he wants to manage Sunderland amid their head coach search.

The former striker played with the Black Cats across two stints in his career, scoring over 30 goals in nearly 100 appearances for the club.

The 41-year-old has moved into coaching since retiring from his playing career, taking up a role with the U18 team at former club Tottenham Hotspur.

He also previously worked as an interim manager at Rangers in 2021, but is now looking to embark on a more permanent position within a club.

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach following the decision to dismiss Michael Beale in February, with a new hire expected at the end of the campaign.

Defoe makes Sunderland vacancy claim

Defoe has claimed he would like to work at Sunderland, suggesting he will throw his hat into the ring for the current vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

He has revealed that he has always been interested in the role of manager, and see no reason why he would turn down the opportunity to take over the Wearside outfit.

“The Sunderland job? Why not?” said Defoe, via the Mirror.

“Even when I was a player, I always used to say I'd love to manage this club.

“If I got an opportunity, I wouldn't shy away from it, so let's go.”

“I hear people talk about needing experience," he replied when quizzed on what he would say to Sunderland director of football Kristjaan Speakman. "My experience is working with young players, understanding what they need and it forces you to coach.

“I love football, everyone knows that, I've always loved football. I was lucky enough to have a good career and then you finish football and for me that transition has been quite smooth because I went straight into coaching.

"I've put my CV into a few clubs and had conversations, just conversations to see where I'm at in terms of my badges. A lot of people don't remember but I had the year experience at Rangers as player coach, so I was exposed to that level.”

Michael Beale's Sunderland record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 12 4 2 7 33.33

Defoe is the latest name to be attached to the vacancy at Sunderland, with Mike Dodds currently in charge until the end of the campaign.

The club has opted to take a patient approach to appointing a successor to Beale, who lasted just 63 days in charge.

Dodds’ record as interim coach hasn’t improved the team’s results, with Sunderland now effectively out of the running for a play-off place.

The Black Cats have struggled for consistent results ever since the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray in December.

Sunderland head coach search latest

Defoe will face competition from the likes of Will Still and Danny Rohl for the head coach vacancy at Sunderland.

Paul Heckingbottom has also emerged as a front-running candidate for the role, with the 46-year-old currently out of work.

He previously led Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League last season, but was dismissed by the Blades after a poor start to this term.

Sunderland are aiming to fight for a place back in the top flight, having returned to the Championship in 2022.

However, it remains to be seen whether Defoe can convince the club’s hierarchy that he’s the man to bring the club forward.

Defoe an unlikely appointment at Sunderland

It would be surprising if Sunderland opted to hire someone with such little experience as a head coach.

While Defoe might be a great coach, he may have to look elsewhere to get his first break into a management role.

It would be a big risk to bring him in as Beale’s successor, but Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough has shown that experience isn’t everything.

Given the names linked to the position at the moment, the safer bet would be to hire someone like Still, Rohl or Heckingbottom for next season.