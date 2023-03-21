This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

When Queens Park Rangers announced the free agent signing of Chris Martin last month, many supporters at Loftus Road would not have been expecting too much of the former Scotland international.

Despite scoring 12 times in the Championship for Bristol City last season, the 34-year-old fell out of favour under Nigel Pearson earlier on in the 2022-23 campaign and saw his contract mutually terminated before the January transfer window closed in order for him to potentially seek minutes elsewhere.

And when R's striker Lyndon Dykes was struck down with pneumonia, then-head coach Neil Critchley moved to add Martin on a short-term basis with his options in the final third completely depleted.

The R's have not been able to pick up their form recently, with just one win in their last 15 league encounters, but Martin has been impressing enough in what has been a losing side - apart from a 1-0 win over Watford earlier in March.

Martin has already showed enough to FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir to be convinced that he deserves to be around for the 2023-24 season whichever league they find themselves in and believes the hierarchy should be offering the veteran forward extended terms.

"When we signed Chris Martin, I think a lot of fans - me included - the initial reaction was like 'oh my god, this is desperate'", Louis said.

"But then if you think about the experience he's got, we needed bodies at the time especially up-front, he was there to sign on a free until the end of the season and see how it goes - you've got nothing to lose.

"To be quite honest, his contribution has been impressive.

"He's really sort of bought into what Ainsworth wants to do and it's showed, he got given the captains armband when we beat Watford, put in a performance where we haven't seen a performance like that from a player at QPR for years because we've been too soft to play against.

"Teams have played us and we are easy to beat and watching him and the team against Watford - it was like watching a different club.

"You had Chris Martin causing carnage up-front, and that is the reason why I wasn't fond of Chris Martin when we always played against him years gone by when he was at Derby, Fulham and clubs like that, but once he's on your side and he does a job for you you don't mind him.

"If he carries on until the end of the season, why not give him another year? If the money is right then why not, because it's good to have the experienced head and he will chip in with the odd goal as well and I've been impressed with his contribution on and off the pitch.

"It seems like he's a top professional so why not give him another year, see how it goes and we've got nothing to lose - we've done it with older players than him in the past so I'd be happy with another year for Chris Martin."

The Verdict

Martin is certainly proving any initial doubters wrong at QPR, even if they are still struggling to win games and are conceding goals at an alarming rate.

When fully fit and healthy, Lyndon Dykes will be the first-choice if Gareth Ainsworth decides to play with just one up top, but Martin is still a good option to have as a disruptor at the top end of the pitch.

You're not going to get energetic or high-pressing from Martin at the age of 34, but he still has a touch of class when he gets in the right areas.

It's no surprise now to see some fans wanting Martin to stick around, although he could potentially have other offers on the table due to what he's currently showing.