Walsall will be desperate to get back to winning ways in League Two this weekend following an extremely poor run of results at this level.

Since the turn of the year, the Saddlers have only managed to claim two victories in the 23 games that they have participated in.

Following their defeat to Harrogate Town earlier this month, Walsall decided to part ways with Michael Flynn.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown with Crawley Town, the Robins have been linked with a move for Kevin Phillips.

According to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, Walsall are weighing up the possibility of drafting in Phillips as their new manager.

It is understood that Phillips' success with South Shields has attracted Walsall's attention.

With Phillips at the helm, South Shields secured promotion to the National League North as champions of Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Phillips left South Shields by mutual consent following the club's final game of the season last weekend.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say about Walsall's link with Kevin Phillips?

Making reference to Phillips, Palmer has suggested that Walsall ought to consider taking a chance on the former Sunderland striker as the club looks to fill its managerial vacancy.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Kevin Phillips led South Shields to the Northern Premier League title this season in his first managerial post.

"You have to understand the circumstances in that, they were the only full-time team in that league and the chairman has put loads and loads of money in there.

"So, I get that Kevin has been very successful and has won the league title.

"He subsequently left, citing that there were a lot of different factors in the decision which was mutual.

"I would think that one factor would be the Walsall job where he is the bookies' favourite.

"So why not give him a chance?

"Kevin has been very clever, he's gone in there, and he's got a job where he's had the tools to do the job, he's done the job and why hang around then?

"You want to be in league football and if he can get the opportunity to get the Walsall job, why not?"

Would Phillips be a good fit for Walsall?

Having led South Shields to a great deal of success, it would not be at all surprising if Phillips is now looking to earn the opportunity to work in the Football League.

With Walsall set to remain in League Two next season, they will be hoping to move in the right direction later this year under the guidance of the right manager.

However, given that Phillips certainly lacks managerial experience, it would be a major risk by Walsall to hand over the reins to him.

Therefore, unless they are convinced that Phillips is the right man to lead them forward, the Saddlers ought to keep their options open when it comes to recruiting a new boss.