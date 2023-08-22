Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes a move to League One could benefit Sam Cosgrove, who has struggled for playing time at Birmingham City.

Charlton Athletic is reportedly interested in signing Cosgrove, and fans are open to the idea as he could provide support for Alfie May upfront.

While Cosgrove has had mixed success in previous loan spells, his impressive goal-scoring record at Plymouth Argyle suggests he could be a valuable addition to Charlton's squad.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that a League One switch for Sam Cosgrove could be exactly what the striker needs.

Cosgrove has been a Birmingham City player since January 2021 but the majority of his time there has instead consisted of loan moves away from St Andrew's.

Last season he enjoyed his best football since the Aberdeen days as he scored some important goals for Plymouth Argyle on their way to the League One title. Following Argyle’s promotion, Steven Schumacher's side haven't successfully renewed interest in Cosgrove and the 26-year-old is almost back to square one in Birmingham.

League One may well be his level at the moment and there are numerous teams at that level who are keeping tabs on the forward who could soon pounce. Charlton Athletic are reported to be at the fore of that interest, with Miles Leaburn currently sidelined.

Would fans be open to Charlton signing Cosgrove?

Our FLW Charlton fan pundit spoke on the links between the Addicks and Sam Cosgrove, as well as Carlton Palmer: "He could be quite effective. I hope if we were to sign him he’d be effective in a front two and could get the best out of Alfie May and that’s really what we’re after. Obviously, when [Miles] Leaburn comes back and is fit, then he’ll go in and alongside May, but if Cosgrove can provide cover and competition for Leaburn and crucially give May a bit more support up front, then I think it could be something that might work.

"As I said, I don’t think you’re going to get the best strikers at this time in the window and so, there could be a bit of value in him even if he has flattered to deceive over the last few years. Albeit his spell at Plymouth wasn’t too bad last year."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

"Sam Cosgrove is said to be well down the pecking order at Birmingham City. He’s fifth choice under John Eustace but there are several League One sides interested in him: Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Derby County and Barnsley are all showing that they want to sign Cosgrove," Palmer told FLW.

"He’s struggled at Birmingham with no goals in 16 games, so why not drop back down a league and get yourself scoring goals?

"This would be important for Charlton, especially with Alfie May’s slow start to the season and Miles Leaburn still being out.

"They need to get goals, but in a situation like this, it could also block the development of 18-year-old Daniel Kanu, who has scored three goals in four games.

"At 18, you don’t want the pressure of him having to play week in, week out. For his development, you want him to come in, play a few games and then come out, and that’s how you bring a player on at that age.

"You don’t want him being permanently played at that level all of the time."

Would Cosgrove be a good signing for Charlton?

20 of Cosgrove’s 33 league appearances in the green and white of Argyle came from the bench last term. This makes his return of eight goals and two assists seem even better and his dominant presence in the air could compliment the movement of Alfie May.

Fans of the Devon team will maybe think better of him than the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Shrewsbury Town, where he failed to make an impact, but the Addicks could certainly do with an additional eight or so goals.

Alfie May opened his account for his new club from the penalty spot as they lost to Port Vale on the weekend and Cosgrove would be a very apt partner for the 30-year-old whilst they await the return of Leaburn.