Why Norwich City can’t sanction multi-million pound transfer in January with Premier League in sight: Opinion

Norwich City continued their fine season so far with a comfortable 2-0 win against Cardiff City over the weekend.

Whilst it was an impressive team performance, there’s no denying that the standout individual, once again, was Emi Buendia, as he scored one and made one in the victory.

After a disrupted start to the campaign, the 23-year-old has scored five goals in his last seven games, proving why many consider him to be the best player in the Championship.

The only negative for the Canaries is that he is arguably playing too well with the January transfer window set to open.

Given his form, it’s no surprise to see Buendia has been linked with a move away, and reported interest from Arsenal has to worry all connected with the Yellows.

However, Norwich need to do all they can to keep the playmaker at the club, with a sale in the New Year making no sense.

Firstly, from a financial perspective. Promotion to the Premier League is worth way over £100m, and losing Buendia would seriously harm those chances. No offer is going to come in to make that worthwhile. What’s £30m in the bank if the team are in the Championship next season?

So, even if the player wanted to leave, an agreement needs to be reached that would see him depart in the summer.

Following on from that, it would impact their promotion prospects if he did go. Whilst Daniel Farke has an excellent squad, there’s no doubt that Buendia is the star man.

The way he carries the ball, makes decisive passes and regularly delivers with an end product, is unrivalled at Carrow Road. Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell, Tim Krul and many more play their part, but Buendia is the talisman. A sale would not only harm the team, but it would also bring a negative mood around the whole club.

In the bigger picture, Buendia has the talent to go and play at a club that competes in Europe, he really can be that good.

Therefore, it may only be a matter of time before he does leave Norwich City, but as long as he is still with them on February 1st, they will be in a great position to win promotion, which will give them more power in negotiations next summer.