Why Newcastle United would be the ideal landing spot for Championship star over Tottenham: Opinion

Newcastle United can now be more ambitious when it comes to transfer windows but they will also continue to keep an eye on the English football pyramid.

As evidenced countless times in the past, there are excellent individuals with incredibly high potential within the Football League and Premier League clubs constantly look to find hidden gems.

One Championship player who is perhaps not so hidden, given the level of interest that has already surfaced in him in recent months, is Bristol City’s Alex Scott.

As per a report from The Sun, Newcastle are the latest top-flight club to monitor the 19-year-old who has been excellent in Bristol City colours this season.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have all been credited with an interest in the teenager since the closure of the January transfer window, whilst several other Premier League outfits were watching him during the last window.

Despite having one of the older squads in the Premier League this season, Eddie Howe has placed a lot of trust in the more youthful members of his squad, with Alexander Isak (23), Sven Botman (23) and Anthony Gordon (22), all showing positive signs under the former Bournemouth manager’s stewardship, whilst the talented Elliot Anderson is also getting opportunities in the first-team.

A club evidently on the up, with an excellent manager at the helm who will provide opportunities to the younger members of the squad, this would make Newcastle a good destination for Scott to kick on at.

Given the versatility he has shown at Bristol City since paving his way into the first team at Ashton Gate, Scott could be an excellent addition at St James Park, both with the immediate and long-term future in mind.

Yes, Scott may have to be patient if a top-flight move was to come to fruition in the summer, however, he will be seeking a destination where first-team opportunities would be afforded to him

When considering midfield options at Newcastle and Spurs, you would think that the 19-year-old would be in closer proximity to a starting place at the Tyneside club.

The fact that a Championship star from last year in Djed Spence has been unable to kick on and was not provided with opportunities at Spurs may influence Scott’s thinking.

Scott’s future is an exciting one and there is little doubt in my mind that he will go on and thrive in the Premier League in the not-so-distant future.