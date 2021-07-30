Why Millwall should go all out to beat Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Blackpool in this transfer tussle: Opinion

Millwall’s transfer business so far this summer has been nothing short of rapid and shrewd.

Gary Rowett and co have already brought in a cluster of new faces to the New Den, with the likes of Scott Malone, George Long, George Saville, Daniel Ballard and Benik Afobe arriving from Derby County, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Arsenal and Stoke City respectively.

Bringing in a quality bunch of new additions will only add to the squad who performed so consistently for much of last season and as a result we could well see a repeat of that in the campaign ahead.

The Lions are still very much in the market for further new signings, with Rowett clearly putting the task of adding depth to his side at the very top of his priority list.

And today it appears that the South Londoners have another name in their sights, with football journalist Dom Howson taking to Twitter to report that Millwall are amongst a big list of admirers who are interested in signing former Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson this summer.

Wednesday are interested signing free agent Marvin Johnson, as per @AlexMiller91. But I understand Hull City, Blackpool and Millwall are also big admirers of the former Middlesbrough man. #SWFC 🦉👇https://t.co/XruTCa5vmS — Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 30, 2021

The 30-year-old has been without a club since the beginning of July after leaving the Riverside Stadium after four years in the North East and could well be yet another smart addition for the Lions.

Capable of operating anywhere along the left hand side of the pitch, Johnson would arguably represent an almost like for like replacement for the now departed Shane Ferguson.

Realistically speaking Millwall’s options on the flanks are slightly limited at present, with only the likes of Jed Wallace, Connor Mahoney and Mason Bennett being capable of operating in advanced wide areas.

Of course much of how much game time their wingers do get will greatly depend on whether Rowett chooses to stick with a back three or not moving into next season.

However the addition of Johnson would give them two players for each wing if they do choose to do play with out and out wide options again as opposed to advanced wing backs.

Johnson offers an experienced Championship option for Rowett and provides the opportunity for the Lions to switch up their formation more frequently than they have been able to do before and it is for these reasons that they must do all they can to beat the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Blackpool in the race for the winger.