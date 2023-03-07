Why Middlesbrough supporters should be backing Wolves against Newcastle and Leeds after Michael Carrick claim: Opinion

The Premier League relegation battle is set up to go right down to the wire – with the bottom nine teams in the division only separated by eight points.

Most Championship clubs and their fans will likely enjoy being able to watch those sides battle it out in the final months of the 2022/23 campaign without any skin in the game but Middlesbrough have a reason to back Wolves in the dogfight down the bottom of the division.

Pressed on whether he would like to sign Molineux loanee Ryan Giles permanently in the summer, Boro head coach Michael Carrick told Teesside Live after the 5-0 win over Reading on Saturday: “It’s not as simple as, would we like to? There are obviously things that need to fall into place. Whether we keep some of the loan players or whether we don’t keep them, it’s not as easy as yes or no.”

Giles has been an outstanding addition for the Teessiders, providing 10 assists in 36 appearances, and established himself as the clear first-choice left-back in Carrick’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

The 23-year-old will be hard to replace if Boro are not able to re-sign him, either permanently or on loan this summer, and agreeing such a deal has to be high on their list of priorities.

As Carrick says, things will need to fall into place for the Championship club to land the Wolves wide man in the upcoming window. Indeed, Giles’ future is likely to hinge on which divisions his two clubs are playing in next season.

The Northern Echo has reported that Wolves are willing to cash in on the academy graduate in the summer but only if their Premier League status has been confirmed.

It appears they deem Giles as excess to requirements while they’re a top flight club but appreciate he could be a useful player to have should they drop back to the Championship.

If Boro are promoted and Wolves relegated, the Riverside outfit should be able to prize the on-loan left-back away from Molineux but given his contract runs until 2025, it may be hard to do that if both clubs are playing in the second tier next season.

The North East club’s best hope of signing Giles permanently looks to be the Molineux outfit staying up this season and, as such, they should be backing them against Newcastle United and Leeds United over the next few weeks.

Julen Lopetegui’s side picked up a vital 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday to move five points clear of the drop zone and could put real distance between them and the bottom three with strong results against out-of-form Newcastle and relegation-threatened Leeds.

The tight battle for Premier League survival is likely to be one that many EFL fans keep an eye on but Boro may hold a special interest in how Wolves get on.