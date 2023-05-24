Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom picked up the Championship golden boot this season, scoring 28 league goals for the fourth placed side in the league.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his deal at the Riverside and there are likely to be plenty of sides vying for his signature in the top flight, such has been his form.

According to a report from TEAMtalk earlier this month, Crystal Palace are believed to be the most interested side in a move for Akpom.

Everton were also name-checked as a potential January destination for the forward as well but that would likely be contingent on them surviving the drop to the second tier.

Akpom had a huge part to play in Michael Carrick's team flying up the table and into the play-offs. They started in 21st place when Carrick first took charge and ended the season fourth.

Boro ended the season on 75 points, with multiple players having benefited from the switch from Chris Wilder to Carrick - with his more possession-heavy and attack-minded philosophy

One of the main players to have improved due to the switch in style of play has been Akpom, who scored 25 goals and collected two assists in 32 games in all competitions under Carrick's tutelage.

It's a career-best return for the Arsenal academy graduate, whose previous best was 11 for Greek side PAOK.

George Elek spoke about his situation on the Not the Top 20 podcast, he said: "Boro fans won't like me saying this, [but] I kind of think when you have a 27-year-old striker, who struggled for form and fitness for most of his career, who goes and scores this incredible amount of goals in one season, [it] wouldn't be the worst idea in my mind to cash in whilst the price is high and reinvest that money."

Should Middlesbrough sell Chuba Akpom?

It feels like the right time to cash in on a player who, as Elek points out, is injury prone, and also only had one very successful season in his career.

At 27, this really is the optimum time, and unless a deal can be agreed between the club and player, he will leave for nothing next summer.

It leaves Boro with two options: sell now or agree a new and improved contract as soon as possible.

The problem with a situation like this is that it will hang like a dark cloud over the club this summer if it drags out, which can often be a disruptive element behind the scenes that simply isn't wanted.

They should offer Akpom a new deal, and if he rejects it, Middlesbrough need to move him on as quickly as possible this summer to maximise their potential in the market and secure their replacement and other targets swiftly.

The funds he could raise make this the option that makes most sense, especially as Boro are unlikely to be able to match the wage offers from other Premier League clubs this summer.

Of course, within Carrick's system, he will always be an effective player, but there is no guarantee that they will ever be able to receive a fee for him like the one they could during the upcoming window.

Akpom is at his optimum price point and Boro need to capitalise on that to build out their squad in time for pre-season.