Middlesbrough have joined Stoke City and Southampton in the race for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to Alan Nixon.

Boro have already been very busy in the transfer market this summer, with Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg, Tom Glover, Morgan Rogers, Sam Silvera and Seny Dieng all arriving.

However, they still need more signings through the door, with their left-back and forward departments needing to be addressed.

More depth is clearly required at left-back following Ryan Giles' departure.

In the forward department, it's a different story considering they have the likes of Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpon, Matt Crooks, Matthew Hoppe and Josh Coburn who can all operate there.

Why would a move to Middlesbrough be appealing for Ross Stewart?

Some would argue that the forward would be taking a sideways step if he did make the move to Teesside and it would be hard to argue against that at the moment, because both Boro and current club Sunderland both finished in the play-offs last season.

However, Stewart would be filling such a crucial position for Boro if he did make the move to the Riverside, because former loanee Archer was integral to their success during the second half of the season.

Filling the void created by the Aston Villa man's departure could be the difference between promotion and remaining in the Championship next term - and with this in mind - Stewart could be the crucial man to guide them to the top flight.

Like the Black Cats, Boro are another team that seem to be on the up and are likely to do well under a very talented coach like Carrick.

The Teesside outfit may be able to operate him a decent wage too following last summer's sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier - and it wouldn't be a surprise if his salary rises if they make it to the top tier as a result of a clause being put into his contract.

And promotion to the top flight would be a realistic target for Boro considering they have been able to retain most of their key players and have added some exciting players to their squad since the window opened.

But if a replacement for Cameron Archer isn't brought in, Michael Carrick's side may feel the effects of that and this is why Stewart may be on their radar at this stage.

Would a move to Middlesbrough be more attractive for Ross Stewart than Stoke City and Southampton?

Stoke wouldn't be the worst destination for him because Alex Neil has the chance to rebuild this summer and he could join an exciting project there.

However, they have struggled in midtable since their relegation to the second tier and success isn't guaranteed next season either, so Boro look like a slightly more appealing club to go to at this stage, especially with the Potters still needing to bring loads of players in.

As a recently relegated side, some would argue Southampton would be a better side to go to, but Russell Martin will need time to implement his style as he did at Swansea City.

And as a relegated team, there will probably be more pressure on the Saints than Boro to secure promotion, something that could count against the former.

With this in mind, if Stewart was to move on this summer, a switch to the Riverside may be ideal.