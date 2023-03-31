Six points from the automatics and holding a seven-point advantage over Norwich City in seventh, Luton Town are giving promotion a good go yet again this season.

The Hatters were edged out of the play-off sem-finals last time out at Huddersfield Town and that disappointment will fuel the heightened level of ambition this time around.

There is still lots of football to be played before the season comes to an end, and possibly a further three matches on top of the normal 46-game season.

Rob Edwards' side have once again thrive as a collective, however, there has been more individual star power this time around in comparison to the last, with the likes of Carlton Morris, Tom Lockyer, Jordan Clark and Alfie Doughty enjoying fantastic campaigns.

Who could make a difference for Luton Town?

One player who certainly has the ability to play a vital role in what remains of this season is Luke Freeman, who is currently recovering from a groin operation but is making good progress according to the Luton boss.

Not only does he have the potential to make a real impact, the Hatters are perhaps in need of his creativity as an alternative option as the season nears its concluding stages.

Luton have been in strong form and have been winning games, however, when dominating games, they have perhaps not scored the number of goals their performances warrant.

Why could Luke Freeman be so important?

Having a real creative threat in Freeman back and available could help the Hatters extend their rather slender recent leads and could become increasingly important in the tighter fixtures that will play out at Kenilworth Road.

Also, with his groin injury being downplayed for a few months, mentally, it would have been difficult for the midfielder, with Freeman certainly making the right decision by going ahead with the operation.

As well as the physical boost that Freeman will have when he returns, he will also be boosted mentally as the setback will no longer be an issue with certain movements.

Freeman enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign in Luton colours and Edwards will be hoping to unlock the very best version of the 30-year-old during these latter stages of the season.

You look at how competitive the fixture list is for the Hatters during what remains and you cannot help but feel that a player of Freeman's ability could make a real difference, although he will not be rushed back into first-team action and rightly so.